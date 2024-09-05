Natural Resource Commission to Sept. 11 in Leland

Leland, Iowa– The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will meet at 10 a.m., Sept. 11, in the Hanson Nature Center, 41600 Hwy. 69, in Leland.

The public may participate remotely either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco- mbns-qva or phone by dialing 442-242-3609 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin ‪883 789 392 followed by the # key.

Commissioners and DNR staff will meet at 1 p.m., Sept. 11, at the Rice Lake State Park shelter for an optional tour of Rice Lake, Pilot Knob State Park and Pilot Knob Wildlife Area, then again at 9 a.m., Sept. 12, at the Winnebago Visitor Center in Forest City, for a tour of the Winnebago factory. Members of the public wishing to attend one or both tours should register with Alicia Plathe no later than 4 p.m., Monday, Sept. 9, by emailing alicia.plathe@dnr.iowa.gov. The meeting and tour are open to the public.

Members of the NRC are Marcus Branstad, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen, Tammi Kircher, KR Buck, and Laura Kudej. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the Sept. 11 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Contract with Kalkomey-Printing and Distribution of Fishing Regulations *Contract Amendment with SpeeDee Delivery Service, Inc.-Shipping and Delivery Service for the State Forest Nursery *Contract with Sitco LLC-Shimek State Forest Timber Sale *Contract with Dan Jones-Yellow River State Forest Timber Sale *Contract with Eric Freihage-Loess Hills State Forest Timber Sale *Public Land Management Projects

Approval of the Minutes from the August Meeting

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

Fiscal Year 2026 Budget Request

*Contract with Kalkomey-Printing and Distribution of Fishing Regulations

Cooperative Grazing Agreement-Winnebago River Corridor

Contract Amendment with Wedeking Construction Inc.-General Contracting for Great Lakes and Prairie Lakes Wildlife Management Areas

*Contract Amendment with SpeeDee Delivery Service, Inc.-Shipping and Delivery Service for the State Forest Nursery

*Contract with Sitco LLC-Shimek State Forest Timber Sale

*Contract with Dan Jones-Yellow River State Forest Timber Sale

*Contract with Eric Freihage-Loess Hills State Forest Timber Sale

Contract Amendment with Iowa State University-Forestry Production Assistance, State Forest Nursery

Contract with Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation-Conservation Easement Assistants

Small Construction Project-Mines of Spain State Recreation Area Asphalt Maintenance

Large Construction projects Wildcat Den State Park, Pavilion Repairs Red Rock Wildlife Management Area, Coal Creek Wetland Restoration Hales Slough Wildlife Management Area, Pavement Preservation Elk Rock State Park, Pavement Preservation

*Public Land Management Projects Chapter 17 Lease Renewal –– Randy & Betsy Olson – Dickinson County Management Agreement – Silver Lake Access – Dickinson County Conservation Board Permanent Roadway Easement Conveyance –– Rice Lake State Park – Winnebago County

Public Land Acquisition Project- Upper Iowa River Wildlife Management Area, Winneshiek County – Daniel and Elizabeth Boissy

Contract with Dylan Wagner-Grassland Improvement Project, Fremont County and Mills County

Rule on Requests to Supplement Record and Request for Stay in Contested Case-In the Matter of Dock Permit 17-9988-3, and Establish Briefing Schedule

General Discussion

Next meeting, Oct. 10, in Boone County.

For a complete agenda and tour schedule, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc