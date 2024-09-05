Join MDC and NDA for Sept. 10 webinar on hemorrhagic disease in Missouri deer

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the National Deer Association (NDA) invite landowners and others interested in managing deer on their properties to join them online on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m. for a free Zoom webinar on identifying hemorrhagic disease in Missouri deer. This live Zoom webinar will begin with a presentation from an MDC deer biologist followed by questions for MDC and NDA staff. The webinar is part of MDC’s and NDA’s free 2024 Missouri Deer Management Webinar Series via Zoom.

Hemorrhagic disease is caused by infection from biting midge flies that spread the viruses that cause the disease. In North America, there are two viruses that cause hemorrhagic disease: epizootic hemorrhagic disease virus (EHDV) and bluetongue virus (BTV).

Save this link for the free Zoom webinar on identifying hemorrhagic disease in Missouri deer and click on it on Sept. 10 at 6 p.m.: short.mdc.mo.gov/4Xq.

For those who have not previously used Zoom on their selected device, click the link ahead of time and follow the prompts to install the free Zoom software.

Watch the previous webinars in the series:

Learn more about deer management at mdc.mo.gov/your-property/improve-your-property/wildlife-management/deer-management.