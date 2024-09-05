KSB USA/North America to Expand Henrico County Facility

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that KSB USA/North America, a leading supplier of pumps and industrial valves, will invest $25 million to expand its Henrico County facility, adding an additional loading dock office space and updating its shipping and receiving area and common areas for employees. The expansion, which will more than double the facility’s current square footage, will create 32 new jobs.

“KSB’s expansion of its Henrico County facility is just the latest example of the resurgence of manufacturing in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Greater Richmond region offers the skilled workforce to support KSB’s continued growth, and we thank them for their investment in Virginia.”

“KSB’s decision to expand its Henrico County facility highlights the competitive advantage that Virginia offers international companies seeking growth in U.S. markets,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “KSB is a prime example of what foreign companies can accomplish in Virginia thanks to our strategic location, proximity to The Port of Virginia, and talented workforce.”

"The Richmond, Virginia, expansion represents an inflection point for KSB USA/North America and a key milestone for KSB’s Mission TEN30 strategy,” said regional executive officer KSB North America Luis Maturana. “With initiatives like service efficiency consulting, regional sales and distribution, and expanded operations, today’s groundbreaking of our Henrico County facility will lead to positioning KSB as a market leader in several strategic target segments in the USA. This state-of-the-art site, featuring an expanded warehouse, workshop, and sustainable infrastructure, is an investment in our future as a market leader. We remain focused on developing and aligning our resources to exceed our clients’ needs and expectations."

“We celebrate KSB’s growth in Henrico County and appreciate the opportunity the new jobs and investment will create,” said Tyrone Nelson, chairman of the Varina district in Henrico County. “As a manufacturer with a decades-long history in Henrico, we are pleased that KSB has chosen to amplify their presence in the County. We wish them much success and look forward to the continued partnership.

"After 35 years of commitment to Henrico County, today’s announcement from KSB is truly welcomed,” said Senator Lashrecse Aird, 13th Senate District in the Virginia Senate, including Eastern Henrico County. "With this expansion, 32 people will benefit from an employment opportunity that will enhance their quality of life! We are grateful for their continued trust in Virginia and Henrico County and look forward to supporting their operation in the years to come."

"I am excited that KSB, a German pump and industrial valve supplier, will commemorate their 35th anniversary by expanding their Henrico facility with a $25 million expansion,” said Delegate Delores McQuinn. “The creation of these 32 new employment opportunities will be crucial to enhancing the quality of life for many of our residents. We are thrilled about the expansion of this company’s capabilities and the new revenues it will bring to the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

A subsidiary of Germany-based KSB Group, KSB has operated in Henrico County since 1988. The company manufactures pumps, valves, and mixers and provides spare parts and service, including testing, automation, and distribution services at the Henrico location. KSB serves a wide variety of industries, including energy, chemicals and petrochemicals, building services, oil and gas, amusement parks, mining, agriculture, manufacturing, food and beverage processing, and water and wastewater through an extensive network of representatives and distributors.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Henrico County to secure the project for Virginia and will support KSB’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.