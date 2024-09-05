Free Events Scheduled to Celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day

You are invited to attend any of the multiple free scheduled events celebrating National Hunting and Fishing Day on Sept. 28, 2024, a day made official by Gov. Brian Kemp through a recent signed proclamation.

“Hunting and angling continue to be an integral component of the cultural fabric of communities throughout the state, and over recent years have offered a growing number of participants an opportunity to connect with nature on a personal level while simultaneously providing food security, a sense of self-sufficiency, and both mental and physical health benefits,” states the proclamation. See the full proclamation at GeorgiaWildlife.com/get-involved/nhfday.

The U.S. Congress and President Richard Nixon first established NHF Day in 1972 to recognize the efforts made by hunters and anglers. Through self-imposed fees and excise taxes, U.S. sportsmen and women have raised more than $57 billion--that’s more than $100,000 every 30 minutes being raised for conservation. Last year in Georgia, hunters and anglers generated more than $78 million through this system to support conservation efforts.

Events scheduled for NHF Day in Georgia include family/kid fishing events and Outdoor Adventure Days which offer multiple activities like archery, fishing, shooting and more. Events are spread out across the whole state – meaning that one is probably near you!

“This day provides an opportunity to highlight some great outdoor activities and to increase public awareness of the connection between hunting, angling, and conservation,” said Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources Division Director Ted Will.

In addition to these events, a FREE fishing day is offered to all Georgia residents on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. On this day, residents do NOT need a fishing license or a trout license to fish on any public waters in the state including lakes, streams, ponds and public fishing areas.

For more information on NHF Day in Georgia, including a complete listing and description of all offered events, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/get-involved/nhfday.

