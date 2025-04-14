Where To Find Fishing News and Info

All you need is a computer or your phone to access the Georgia Fishing Forecasts and the weekly Georgia Fishing Report, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

Fishing Forecasts

Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) fisheries biologists and technicians annually update the fishing forecasts for 32 Georgia reservoirs and 19 rivers, and they are available in one convenient location at GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing-forecasts.

These forecasts provide information, such as best bets, technique tips and more and are each connected to an interactive map, providing an additional layer of information to this already excellent resource.



Lake forecasts include Allatoona, Andrews, Bartlett’s Ferry, Big Haynes (Randy Poynter), Blackshear, Blue Ridge, Burton, Carters, Chatuge, Chehaw, Clarks Hill, Goat Rock, Hamburg, Hartwell, High Falls, Jackson, Juliette, Lanier, Nottely, Oconee, Oliver, Rabun, Richard B. Russell, Seed, Seminole, Sinclair, Tobesofkee, Tugalo, Varner, Walter F. George, West Point, and Yonah.

Rivers detailed include the Altamaha, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Conasauga, Coosa, Coosawattee, Etowah, Flint, Ochlockonee, Ocmulgee, Oconee, Ogeechee, Oostanaula, Satilla, Savannah, St. Marys, Suwannee and Toccoa rivers.

Weekly Fishing Report

To get the most current information on what is biting and where, check out the weekly Georgia Fishing Report. This blog, published every Friday, rounds up and shares news from fisheries personnel working in the field (sharing survey work, habitat work and personal fishing intel), from agency partner groups (like Trout Unlimited), and from top-notch fishing guides. You can check it out (and subscribe to have it delivered to you each week) at GeorgiaWildlife.blog/category/fishing/.The Georgia Wildlife Resources Division blog has lots of other news stories available beyond fishing – check’em out today!

For more information on fishing in Georgia, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing/angler-resources.

