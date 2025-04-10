The O-Fish-Ial Winners of The 2025 Fish Art Contest®

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is proud to announce the Georgia winners of the Fish Art Contest. The Wildlife Forever Fish Art Contest, which includes the Georgia Fish Art Contest, is an international competition designed to ignite children’s imagination and inspire them to discover more about fish and fishing. The program is free to enter and open to youth in kindergarten through grade 12 anywhere in the world.

"The Fish Art Contest offers a unique opportunity to connect students to the outdoors through science and creative art,” said Chrystal Sherwood, Georgia State-Fish Art Coordinator. “Since it started in 1997, this free program has received artwork from over 85,000 students across 46 countries. We appreciate the teachers and parents that encourage participation as we believe that learning more about these species helps create better future stewards of the environment.”

Top Georgia Winners:

GRADES 10-12

First place: Luca Camay, Marietta (Flathead catfish)

Second place: Kierstyn Lukehart, Elko (Lionfish)

Third place: Adesola Aluko, Marietta (Tarpon)

Go Fish Georgia Award: Hannah Yang, Suwanee (Shoal Bass)

GRADES 7-9

First place: Steven Ju, Marietta (Brook Trout)

Second place: Siyu Diao, Suwanee (Largemouth Bass)

Third place: Crystal Zhen, Watkinsville (Sailfish)

Go Fish Georgia Award: George Cheng, St. Mary’s (Atlantic Tarpon)

GRADES 4-6

First Place: Sarah Tan, Duluth (Mahi-mahi)

Second Place: Isabella Ann Puzyreva, Cumming (Yellow bass)

Third Place: Lucas Kutz, Dacula (Lionfish)

Go Fish Georgia Award: Emily Han, Suwanee (Rainbow trout)

GRADES K-3

First Place: Ryan Gu, Duluth (Largemouth bass)

Second Place: Enya Deng, Suwanee (Bluegill)

Third Place: Anne Kongoasa, Duluth (Cutthroat Trout; also nominated for the Western Native Trout Award)

Go Fish Georgia Award: Xin Chen, Duluth (Yellow Perch)

Mighty Minnow Award (this is a new award selected by each state. It celebrates the creativity and talent of kindergarten participants in the K-3 age group, giving the youngest artists a chance to be honored for their efforts and abilities, based on age-appropriate expectations).

Ambrose Byers, Blairsville (Bass)

About the Go Fish Georgia Award: This award was created to celebrate fish species commonly sought by Georgia anglers.

Artwork on Display: Artwork from Georgia winners will be on display at the Go Fish Education Center in Perry, Georgia for one year (starting June 2025).

All the 2025 National and International winners can be found at The Art of Conservation webpage (after May 2025). Digital images are available upon request.

Complete information about the Fish Art Contest available at TheArtOfConservation.org under Fish Art Contest.

###

About the Fish Art Program: The award-winning Wildlife Forever Art of Conservation Fish Art® Contest, is supported by Title Sponsor Bass Pro Shops, International Game Fish Association, the USDA Forest Service, the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, and National Fish Habitat Partnership. Bringing youth, art, and conservation together, the Fish Art program is free to enter. Visit TheArtOfConservation.org.

About Wildlife Forever: Our mission is to conserve America's outdoor heritage through conservation education, preservation of habitat and management of fish and wildlife. Wildlife Forever is a 501c3 non-profit dedicated to investing resources on the ground. Recent audits reveal that 96% of every dollar supports our award-winning conservation programs. Join Today and learn more about the Art of Conservation® Fish Art Contest™ and Songbird Art Contest™, Clean Drain Dry Initiative™ and Prairie City USA® at WildlifeForever.org.