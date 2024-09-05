Georgia Archery Deer Hunting Season Opens Saturday, Sept. 14

Social Circle, Ga.

Last year, 85,000 archery hunters harvested 55,000 deer. Statewide, hunters can use archery equipment throughout the entire 2024-2025 deer season.

“Hunters heading out for archery season can begin filling their own freezers and then sharing any further abundance with the Georgia Hunters for the Hungry® program,” said state deer biologist Charlie Killmaster. “We want to especially encourage those that hunt near crop fields to harvest extra antlerless deer to donate. Not only will this help reduce potential agriculture damage but will also provide a healthy meat source to those in need. Archery season is also an ideal time to donate as deer processors can more easily handle the increased volume.”

Georgia Hunters for the Hungry Expansion

To reduce agricultural damage and help Georgia families in need of quality protein, Georgia DNR and Georgia Wildlife Federation are expanding the Hunter’s for the Hungry Program®. To locate a processor in your area or to become a Hunter’s for the Hungry® deer processor please visit https://gwf.org/ghfth/.

Public Hunting Opportunities

Georgia Wildlife Management Areas (GeorgiaWildlife.com/allwmas) offer public access to nearly one million acres of hunting opportunity Hunters should check the current hunting regulations for specific WMA dates and info (GeorgiaWildlife.com/hunting/hunter-resources).

Hunting Need-to-Know:

Dates/Harvest Limit: State law allows hunters to harvest up to 10 antlerless deer, and no more than two antlered deer (with one of the two antlered deer having a minimum of four points, one inch or longer, on one side of the antlers or a minimum 15-inch outside antler spread). For most hunters in the state, the deer season ends on Jan. 12. For counties with extended firearms or archery season, review the Georgia Hunting and Fishing Regulations 2024-25 guidebook at GeorgiaWildlife.com/hunting/hunter-resources. Deer of either sex may be taken with archery equipment at any time on private land during the primitive weapons and firearms deer season.

Licenses: Georgia deer hunters must have a hunting license, a big game license and a current deer harvest record. Licenses can be purchased online at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, by phone at 1-800-366-2661, or at a license agent (list of agents available online).

Report Harvest: All harvested deer must be reported through Georgia Game Check within 24 hours. Deer can be reported on the Outdoors GA app (which works regardless of cell service), at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, or by calling 1-800-366-2661.

“We continue to ask hunters to help protect the Georgia deer herd from Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), a fatal disease affecting deer. This disease has not been detected in our state and you can be instrumental in keeping it out,” says Killmaster. “Do not bring live deer, whole carcasses or heads into Georgia, know what parts you can bring back from an out-of-state hunt, and report deer with any disease symptoms. You can find more info at GeorgiaWildlife.com/cwd.”

For more on deer hunting, including finding a game processor, viewing regulations, maps (either sex day or the rut map), visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/deer-info.