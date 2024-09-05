MERIDIAN FFA AG EXPO TO BE HELD AT MERIDIAN HIGH SCHOOL

This event provides a unique opportunity for families and students to engage with the industry, learn more about sustainable practices, and celebrate the hard work of our FFA members.” — Zach Putzier, Agriculture Science Instructor and Meridian FFA Advisor

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Meridian FFA is excited to announce its annual Ag Expo, taking place from September 10-12, 2024. This event will showcase agricultural innovations, offer hands-on learning experiences, and celebrate the importance of agriculture in our community. The expo is open to the public and offers an educational experience for all ages.A special Community Night will be held on Wednesday, September 11, from 5:00-7:00 PM. Families are encouraged to attend and explore a variety of exhibits, demonstrations, and interactive activities. From animal displays to farm equipment, this event promises to provide a night full of learning and fun for everyone.What to Expect:• Live demonstrations of modern farming techniques• Interactive agricultural exhibits• Fun activities for children and families• Opportunities to learn about local agriculture and the FFA programZach Putzier, Agriculture Science Instructor and Meridian FFA Advisor, shared, “We’re thrilled to host this year’s Ag Expo and invite the community to experience firsthand the vital role agriculture plays in our daily lives.” Putzier continued, “This event provides a unique opportunity for families and students to engage with the industry, learn more about sustainable practices, and celebrate the hard work of our FFA members.”Aubrey Sunderland, Ag Expo Chair and Centennial High School Junior, added, “Come to the Ag Expo at Meridian High School, where you can pet cool farm animals, see awesome tractors, and learn about what farm animals eat. Meridian FFA students have worked hard to prepare an agricultural experience for all ages. This agricultural experience encompasses more than just animals but looks at the different ways agriculture impacts our lives. Come learn from our students, who will teach you about the different industries in agriculture.”The Meridian FFA Ag Expo is a great opportunity for community members to gain insights into the world of agriculture and the critical role it plays in everyday life. Whether you're a farmer, student, or simply curious, there’s something for everyone!For more information, please visit the West Ada School District website or contact the Meridian FFA. We look forward to seeing you there!

