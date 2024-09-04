Governor DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis Highlight Initiatives that Strengthen Florida Families at the 2024 Children and Families Summit

ORLANDO, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis highlighted two transformative initiatives – Father First and Hope Florida – during a fireside chat at the Florida Department of Children and Families’ 2024 Children and Families Summit. Hope Florida and Florida’s Fatherhood initiative, Father First, provide additional support to families and nonprofits that support strong families. Father First offers education for dads and grant opportunities for community-based nonprofits that promote fatherhood and mentorship. Hope Florida provides Hope Navigation to help Floridians get help for immediate and long-term needs and financially supports nonprofits and churches through the Hope Florida Fund.

Father First

Father First is a statewide and community-driven initiative empowering fathers to embrace their unique roles in their children’s lives. As part of this initiative, Florida launched a statewide network of 30 community organizations, which includes educational programs, mentorship programs, and one-on-one support to encourage responsible and involved fatherhood in Florida. The Father First website is a place for dads and future dads to find resources, encouragement, and the connections they need to be better every day.

Hope Florida

Through implementation at multiple state agencies, Hope Florida utilizes Hope Navigators to guide Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity and economic independence by focusing on community collaboration between the private sector, faith-based communities, nonprofits, and government entities.

By calling 833-GET-HOPE Floridians can speak with Hope Navigators who help identify their needs, develop long-term goals, map out a path forward, and work to ensure all sectors of the community have a ‘seat at the table’ to be part of a lasting solution. In the two years since Hope Florida’s launch, nearly 30,000 Floridians have reduced their reliance upon or are no longer reliant on government assistance—a reduction which is estimated to save the State of Florida nearly $800 million over the next decade.

Governor DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis also highlighted the partnership between Hope Florida and the Guardian ad Litem program, which has produced hundreds of mentorship pairings since it was launched in September 2023. More mentors are needed across the state of Florida for those youth aging out of the foster care system. Those interested in learning more about how to become a mentor for foster youth in their local community can visit HopeFlorida.com.

Floridians who need support can connect with Hope Florida by calling the Hope Line (833-GET-HOPE). Organizations or individuals interested in becoming mentors or partnering with Hope Florida can visit www.HopeFlorida.com.

