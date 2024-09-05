PHILIPPINES, September 5 - Press Release

September 4, 2024 Bong Go pushes for inclusive economic recovery efforts as he assists workers in Balete, Aklan Amid the havoc of Typhoon Enteng in different regions of Luzon and Visayas, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go continues his mission to assist Filipinos in need. In coordination with Vice Governor Boy Quimpo, Go dispatched his Malasakit Team to assist displaced workers in Balete, Aklan, on Tuesday, September 3. Held at the Balete Civic Center, Go's Malasakit Team distributed snacks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to 127 displaced workers. They also gave away shoes to select recipients. "Patuloy po tayong magtulungan upang mas mapabuti pa ang kalagayan ng ating mga disadvantaged at displaced workers. Magkasama tayo sa layuning ito na makabuo ng mas maginhawa at mas matatag na lipunan para sa lahat ng Pilipino," he said in a message. Go then commended his fellow public servants for their continued service to the residents of Balete, including Congressman Carlito Marquez, Governor Joen Miraflores, Mayor Dexter Calizo, and Vice Mayor Patrick Lachica, among others. Additionally, after completing the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/ Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), the beneficiaries will be qualified for livelihood support through temporary employment. The TUPAD program, initiated by DOLE and supported by Go, aims to provide emergency employment and livelihood opportunities to those who have lost their jobs or sources of income due to crises. Senator Go also expressed his concern for the well-being of typhoon victims and reiterated the importance of building a more disaster-resilient nation. He highlighted the urgent need for proactive measures to mitigate the effects of natural calamities and ensure the safety and security of communities. In line with his advocacy for enhanced disaster preparedness, Senator Go renewed his call for the passage of his filed Senate Bill No. 188, which seeks to establish the Department of Disaster Resilience. This proposed department aims to centralize and streamline the government's efforts in disaster risk reduction and management, ensuring a coordinated and efficient response to emergencies if enacted into law. Furthermore, Go highlighted Senate Bill No. 2451, known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which he co-sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. Based on the Mandatory Evacuation Center bill that Go filed earlier, the proposed legislation underscores the necessity of establishing mandatory evacuation centers in provinces and municipalities. Meanwhile, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography shared his continuing efforts to bring government health services especially to those affected by crises. Go further encouraged the beneficiaries to visit Malasakit Centers, a one-stop shop where poor and indigent patients can access government medical assistance. The Malasakit Centers program was initiated by Go in 2018 and institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463 in 2019, legislation he principally sponsored and authored. In Aklan, patients can avail of medical assistance from the Malasakit Center at Dr. Rafael S. Tumbokon Memorial Hospital in Kalibo. Currently, the Department of Health reported that more or less ten million Filipinos have benefited from the 166 Malasakit Centers nationwide. "Ako po ay magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.