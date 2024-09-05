New Website Means Sales to Turkey for Washington Aviation Supplier

In its 23rd year as a nose-to-tail aviation supplier, Aviation Solutions International, Inc. (ASI) reached out to the U.S Commercial Service in Seattle (CS Seattle) for assistance in developing a web site to help broaden its international presence in Asia and Europe.

Shortly after CS Seattle completed its Web site Globalization Review - Gap Analysis service, the company implemented several suggested recommendations, and as a result, received more inquires from Eastern Europe, an untapped market for ASI. To better understand the region, ASI contacted CS Seattle office again for assistance, and they connected the company with their in-country colleagues in Eastern Europe.

With the help of the CS Turkey, the company received valuable insight from the Country Commercial Guide (CCG) for Turkey, which identified civilian aerospace as a “best prospect” industry for the country. This was consistent with the uptick in aircraft parts inquiries that ASI was receiving at the time. Through discussions with the Commercial Service team in Istanbul and Ankara, the company was able to effectively narrow and align its search for Airlines and Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities. Two weeks after receiving the commercial guide and follow-on assistance from the Commercial Service, ASI received its very first purchase order from an MRO in Istanbul, Turkey.