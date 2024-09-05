Seeking God First: A Practical Plan for Finding Joy and Peace in Him is available on Amazon

Anita Keagy’s Seeking God First offers practical steps for finding joy and peace through daily quiet time with Jesus, even during the busy school year.

I’ve got three young kids at home and honestly haven’t finished a book in years. But I sincerely enjoyed this so much I couldn’t put it down, and [I’m] so glad I didn’t.” — Amazon Reviewer

Anita Keagy’s Seeking God First Provides Practical Guidance for Prioritizing God During the Busy School Year

As the new school year begins, students, parents, and educators may struggle to balance the busyness of life and dedicated time with God. Anita Keagy’s book Seeking God First: A Practical Plan for Finding Joy and Peace in Him offers a refreshing approach to finding balance by encouraging readers to incorporate intentional daily quiet time with Jesus.

Keagy emphasizes that setting aside time each day for quiet reflection and prayer is crucial for maintaining a strong relationship with God and finding the joy and peace that come from knowing Him more intimately. Her book provides practical steps to help readers develop this habit, making it accessible for anyone looking to deepen their faith amidst the busyness of life.

To help readers establish a meaningful routine of daily quiet time, Keagy introduces the 21-Day Challenge, which guides them through the gospel of John. This challenge encourages readers to seek God’s guidance, immerse themselves in Scripture, reflect on its meaning, and respond with personal reflections. By following this structured approach, readers can deepen their understanding of Jesus's teachings and strengthen their relationship with God.

These practical steps are beneficial for anyone navigating the pressures of a busy schedule:

Anita Keagy’s Seeking God First: A Practical Plan for Finding Joy and Peace in Him is available in print and Kindle on Amazon.

About Anita Keagy

Anita Keagy is the founder of JoyShop Ministries, established in 2006 with the mission of inspiring people to spend time with God every day through Bible reading and prayer. Since founding the ministry, Anita has traveled both nationally and internationally, sharing her dynamic message of seeking God first as the key to a joyful and abundant life. She has spoken at numerous conferences, retreats, schools, and churches, touching the lives of thousands.

Anita’s powerful story is rooted in her personal experience of becoming pregnant as a teenager and placing her daughter for adoption. Her deep yearning to know her child, whom she finally met after 21 years, inspired her ministry's message of God’s desire to know each of His children intimately. This life-changing experience led Anita to author The File: A Mother and Child’s Life-Changing Reunion and produce a six-session DVD series, Seeking God First, which encourages viewers to develop a deeper relationship with God.

Anita lives in Washington Boro, Pennsylvania, with her husband, Paul. They have five adult children and eleven grandchildren. She is a graduate of Messiah College (now Messiah University) and has received training from Kay Arthur of Precept Ministries and Anne Graham Lotz.

For more information on Anita Keagy and Seeking God First: A Practical Plan for Finding Joy and Peace in Him, please visit joyshop.org or contact info@joyshop.org.

