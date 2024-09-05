Closeloop Technologies Makes Prestigious Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Closeloop was recognized by the Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing private companies in America with a 3-Year Growth of 200%.

This milestone is not just a reflection of our growth but also of the passion and dedication we bring to every project.” — Assim Gupta, CEO

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Closeloop Technologies , a leader in IT services and software development, proudly announces its inclusion in the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, recognizing the company as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. This prestigious accolade highlights Closeloop's remarkable growth and commitment to innovation within the tech industry.Ranked among the top 5000 fastest-growing companies, Closeloop Technologies achieved a remarkable revenue growth of over 200% in the last three years, reflecting its rapid expansion and success. This recognition underscores the company’s dedication to delivering exceptional software solutions and client success.“Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is an incredible achievement for our team,” said Assim Gupta, CEO of Closeloop Technologies. “This milestone is not just a reflection of our growth but also of the passion and dedication we bring to every project. We are proud to be listed among the top companies driving change and innovation in the U.S.”In addition to this recognition, Closeloop Technologies has achieved notable success within specific sectors, showcasing its expertise in custom software development AI integration , and digital transformation. The company’s solutions include advanced mobile and web applications, AI-powered chatbots, and end-to-end recruitment systems, all tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients.About Closeloop TechnologiesHeadquartered in Mountain View, California, Closeloop Technologies is a premier software development company that offers tailored IT services and custom software solutions. With development labs in India and Nigeria, its team of tech experts collaborates closely with businesses to deliver impactful solutions across various domains, including mobile and web applications, CRM & ERP solutions, AI services, and data analytics. This commitment to innovation and client success has driven Closeloop's rapid growth, earning them a coveted spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list.For more information about Closeloop Technologies, visit www.closeloop.com About INC 5000The Inc. 5000 list, compiled by Inc. Magazine, showcases the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. These rankings are determined not just by percentage revenue growth but also by the significant impact made within their respective industries. Since its inception, the Inc. 5000 has highlighted some of the nation’s most successful companies, including Microsoft, Under Armour, and Intuit. For more information, visit Inc.com.Media Contact:

