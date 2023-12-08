Closeloop Technologies Recognized on the Clutch 1000 List for 2023
Closeloop Technologies, LLC, ranks at 336 among the top B2B companies globally out of 280,000 listed on Clutch platform.MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Closeloop Technologies, LLC, a customer-centric software development company in the USA, today announced its inclusion in the Clutch 1000 list from Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. The Clutch 1000 is an exclusive ranking highlighting the top 1000 highest-rated business service providers on the platform out of more than 280,000 total providers worldwide.
Honorees are selected based on four key criteria:
• Quantity, quality, and recency of verified Clutch reviews
• Diversity and scope of clientele and portfolio of work
• Robust company profile with competitive specializations and considerable experience
• Strong brand awareness and industry recognition
Closeloop Technologies, LLC, is honored to have earned 336 rank on the prestigious Clutch 1000 list, representing the pinnacle of excellence among B2B companies worldwide. This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional service and nurturing client relationships. We’re proud to be listed as a top service provider on the Clutch platform among many successful companies.
“The Clutch 1000 is one of the most prestigious awards a service provider on Clutch can earn,” said Sonny Ganguly, CEO of Clutch. “By featuring these top 1000 companies, we aim to connect businesses with the right service providers for their goals and, in turn, accelerate their own growth. Congratulations to these service providers for not only this recognition but for their steadfast commitment to delivering value for their clients.”
View the complete list of 2023 Clutch 1000 honorees here.
Closeloop has received several prestigious awards and recognitions from top research marketplace organizations such as in 2023, Closeloop was honored as the Clutch Champion and Global Award Winner. Additionally, Closeloop was named one of the Clutch Top 1000 Companies in 2022, and received the People's Choice Award in 2022 for Web Development. Closeloop has also won consecutive Best FinTech Firm Awards from Wealth and Finance International in both 2022 and 2023, among other awards.
View our recent work and reviews on our official Clutch profile.
ABOUT OUR COMPANY
Closeloop Technologies, LLC, is a renowned custom software development company in California, USA, offering innovative software solutions to its clientele to meet modern digital trends. We specialize in custom software development, cloud solutions, web and mobile app development, CRM, and ERP development using Salesforce & NetSuite platforms. We have successfully delivered more than 100 complex projects to our clients across the globe.
ABOUT CLUTCH
Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.
