Minister Senzo Mchunu and Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya engage media on state capture, 5 Sept
The Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu and the National Head for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General (Dr/Adv) SG Lebeya will on Thursday, 5 September 2024 engage the media on the outstanding work done by the DPCI investigation team and prosecution team in ensuring the sentence of former PRASA head of engineering, Mr Daniel Mtimkulu.
The media engagement will take place as follows.
Date: Thursday, 5 September 2024
Venue: University of Johannesburg, Soweto campus
Time: 14h00 to 15h00
Members of the media are cordially invited.
For more information, contact:
Kamogelo Mogots
Ministry Spokesperson
Cell: 076 523 0085
Brigadier Thandi Mbambo
DPCI Spokesperson
Cell: 082 455 6030
