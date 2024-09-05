Guidelines on the use of the red cross emblem and the name and logo of the ICRC for fundraising purposes

1. Introduction

The red cross emblem – a red cross on a white ground – is a symbol of protection (protective use) and of membership of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement (indicative use). In times of armed conflict it is the visible sign of the protection conferred by the Geneva Conventions on the victims and on those who come to their aid; in peacetime it shows that a person or object is linked to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, of which the International Committee of the Red Cross is the founding body. Hence the emblem is also a symbol of the Movement's seven Fundamental Principles: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity and universality.

2. Use of the ICRC logo

The ICRC may use its logo for fundraising events or campaigns that it organizes, in accordance with the Movement's Regulations on the Use of the Emblem. Private companies may be associated with such events or campaigns under the following conditions:

(a) no confusion must be created in the mind of the public between the company's activities or the quality of its products on the one hand and the ICRC logo or the ICRC itself on the other;

(b) the event or campaign must be linked to one particular activity; hence the use of the logo is limited in time;

(c) the company concerned must in no way be engaged in activities that run counter to the Movement's objectives and principles or might be regarded by the public as controversial;

(d) the ICRC reserves the right to cancel its contract with the company concerned at any time and to do so at very short notice, should the company's activities undermine respect for the emblem or the ICRC logo or detract from the prestige which is attached to them;

(e) the material or financial advantage that the ICRC gains from the event or campaign must be substantial;

(f) the ICRC shall not authorize the display of the ICRC logo on items offered for sale, but may authorize its reproduction in separate leaflets accompanying the items for sale and in the company's advertising material;

(g) accompanying leaflets and any kind of advertising material showing the ICRC logo must contain a clear explanation regarding the event or campaign, the services rendered to the ICRC and the use to be made of the proceeds;

(h) the size of the ICRC logo must be of reasonable proportions in comparison with the rest of the display;

(i) any kind of advertising that displays the ICRC logo must be approved by the ICRC before it goes to print or production.

3. Use of the ICRC's name

The above guidelines also apply to use of the name "International Committee of the Red Cross" and its acronym "ICRC." The correct names and acronyms in English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese and Arabic are as follows:

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)

Comité international de la Croix-Rouge (CICR)

Internationales Komitee vom Roten Kreuz (IKRK)

Comité Internacional de la Cruz Roja (CICR)

Comitê Internacional da Cruz Vermelha (CICV)

Международный Комитет Красного Креста (MKKK)

红十字国际委员会 (ICRC)

اللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر

The correct names and acronyms in other languages will be supplied upon request.

For further information, please contact us on +41 22 730 21 71. We will be happy to answer your questions.