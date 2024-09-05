Emerge! Fashion Show to showcase emerging designers during New York Fashion Week and honor legendary Bethann Hardison

Emerge! Fashion Show Special Tribute to Bethann Hardison

Emerge! has championed the cause of new and innovative designers, providing them with a global stage to showcase their creativity and vision.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The much-anticipated Emerge! Fashion Show, a champion of emerging designers of color, is set to return during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2024. This season’s runway show and movement will take place at the Leman Ballroom, located at 41 Broad Street, New York, NY.For over 13 years, Emerge! has championed the cause of new and innovative designers, providing them with a global stage to showcase their creativity and vision. Supporting emerging designers, especially designers of color, is essential for the continual renewal and dynamism of the fashion industry, allowing fresh ideas to flourish and diversify the fashion landscape. The mission of Emerge! is to uplift and empower new talent, ensuring that underrepresented voices are heard and celebrated.Dionne Williams, the visionary creator and producer of Emerge! Fashion Show expresses her enthusiasm for this year's showcase: "Each year, we get bigger and give the designers a global platform to shine. It's inspiring to see the incredible talent and creativity that these designers bring to the table. Emerge! is not just a show; it's a movement dedicated to pushing the boundaries of fashion and supporting the next generation of fashion leaders."This year’s featured designers include:*Rene' Tyler Designs: Celebrating size inclusivity with elegant and bold fashion statements.*Latricesa Myonne: Bringing a unique perspective with her contemporary and artistic approach to fashion.*Tanni Scott of tallHer: Specializing in fashion for tall women, offering stylish and flattering designs.*Tygerian Lace Designs: Inspired by African Embroidered Laces & Viole made for stylish women.*Jermaine Pratt: Women’s and Men’s wear designer who continues to capture the pure essence in what it means to make a statement and to push the envelope in style.*Korto Momolu: Former Project Runway star who has been stamping her global brand with fashion-forward women’s wear, ultimately creating art that celebrates the essence of her rich heritage through the use of traditional and luxury fabrics.In addition to spotlighting these talented designers, Emerge! Fashion Show will honor industry legends with the coveted Fashion Innovator Award. This year’s honorees are:*Bethann Hardison: (Fashion Innovator Award) A trailblazer and advocate for diversity and inclusion in the fashion industry, whose impact continues to inspire new generations of models and designers.*Kollin Carter: (Fashion Trailblazer Award) Celebrity stylist creating the looks for today’s top entertainers.Emerge! Fashion Show which is a highlight of New York Fashion Week each year, showcases the best and brightest talents who are poised to shape the future of fashion. The 2024 Sponsors include: Presenting Sponsor: tgin Hair Care, Premium Sponsor Basil Hayden, Glam partner: Bennett Career Institute; other sponsors include Darling textured hair extensions, D. Williams PR Group & Models, Inc.

