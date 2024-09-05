LIV Golf Adelaide 2025 adds to SA’s summer of sport

Release date: 04/09/24

Summer in South Australia is set to get a whole lot louder with LIV Golf Adelaide returning to The Grange Golf Club from 14-16 February in 2025.

The new summer-time slot will give the event, which was crowned the World’s Best Golf Event at the World Golf Awards, more prominence on LIV Golf’s global calendar.

The elite sporting event is set to attract some of the world’s best golfers, while broadcasting Adelaide and South Australia around the world.

Hospitality tickets for the 2025 event will be available from October 3, while grounds passes will be available from October 24.

Those who have subscribed to LIV X, the LIV Golf loyalty and rewards program, will receive early access to tickets from October 1 for hospitality tickets and October 22 for ground passes.

For more information on 2025 events and tickets, visit LIVGolf.com.

The 2025 date confirmation comes as independent analysis from Vision Insights shows the 2024 event contributed $71.1 million to South Australia’s economy – up 10 per cent on the inaugural event in 2023.

The 2024 event played host to the League’s first-ever team playoff, won by the all-Australian Ripper GC and captain Cam Smith, in front of the home crowd.

The analysis shows the event generated over 79,000 visitor nights in South Australia, with visitors staying an average of almost four nights.

More than 94,000 people were in attendance over the three-days from 26–28 April 2024, an increase of 22 per cent on the 2023 event.

Driving visitation to the state, more than 40 per cent of ticket purchasers travelled from outside of South Australia - with almost all out-of-state attendees travelling to Adelaide specifically for the event.

Hotel occupancy in greater metropolitan Adelaide across the three nights of the 2024 tournament generated an average nightly revenue of $2.8 million and an average occupancy rate of 86 per cent.

Showcasing South Australia as an international sporting destination of choice worldwide, LIV Golf Adelaide 2024 had a broadcast global reach of more than 500 million across 80 territories.

In a testament to the event’s success, the post-event survey found 94 per cent of fans confirmed they were highly likely to recommend LIV Golf Adelaide to family and friends.

The 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide economic impact report (source: Vision Insights) found:

$71.1 million in direct expenditure – up 10% on 2023 event

79,145 visitor nights in Adelaide, staying an average of 3.86 nights

94,327 attendees across the event – up 22% on 2023 event

41% of ticket purchasers from out-of-state

97% of attendees who originated from outside of South Australia specifically travelled to Adelaide for the event

Broadcast global household reach of more than 500 million across 80 territories

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

Summer in South Australia is about to get a whole lot louder.

The new timeslot will see LIV Golf Adelaide follow the highly anticipated 25th anniversary of our Santos Tour Down Under and lead us perfectly into our world-renowned festival season including Adelaide Fringe, Adelaide Festival, and WOMADelaide.

We promised a bigger and better LIV Golf Adelaide in 2024 and we delivered, for the fans, for the players, and for our State’s economy.

Generating over 79,000 visitor nights in South Australia is a massive win for our tourism industry and was a strong contributor to April recording the strongest ever monthly revenue for accommodation across greater metropolitan Adelaide.

The resounding success of LIV Golf Adelaide continues to cement our state’s reputation as the best place in the nation to host blockbuster events – and I cannot wait for LIV to go even bigger and better again in February 2025.

Attributable to LIV Golf Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer Greg Norman

As an Aussie, I'm proud of how South Australia has embraced LIV Golf to make it one of the top sporting events in the country.

Over the past two years, Adelaide has showcased what our League can deliver: a destination event with passionate crowds where world-class team competition, entertainment and culture take center stage.

It’s been the highlight tournament on our calendar for players and fans, alike, and we can’t wait to return to The Grange in February.