Extel (Formerly Institutional Investor Research) Launches 2024 Developed Europe & Emerging EMEA Executive Team Rankings

40 companies (Core, Large Cap & Small-Mid Cap) came first in at least five voting areas in their sectors in Developed Europe and 14 companies for Emerging EMEA

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Extel, previously known as Institutional Investor Research, is a leading provider of independent market intelligence and performance evaluations for stakeholders in the global capital market, including buy-side, sell-side, and corporate issuers. With the release of the 2024 Developed Europe and Emerging EMEA Executive Team research findings, the organization has adopted the Extel brand. Annually, the Executive Team research gathers unbiased feedback from the most respected and influential professionals in global investment and the sell-side. This feedback assesses the effectiveness of Corporate Leadership in areas such as credibility, communication, financial stewardship, and capital allocation, as well as the quality of Investor Relations functions, using more than 20 performance metrics. The research outcomes offer a comprehensive capability and benchmark analysis, reflecting the honest perceptions and confidence levels of stakeholders regarding their equity assets.This year saw 2,702 CEOs, CFOs, and IROs from 1,338 nominated companies receiving votes in the surveys. Combined voters saw 2,170 voters from 1,068 voting companies. The number of votes increased by almost 10% since 2023 for the Developed Europe survey and 25% for the Emerging EMEA survey.2024 Developed Europe Executive Team—Core results1,006 companies and 2,206 individuals were nominated across 31 sectors across Europe.19 companies clinched a clean sweep first place in the combined rankings in five or more of the seven voting areas for Best CEO, Best CFO, Best Investor Relations Professional, Best IR Practice, Best Analyst/Investor Event, Best ESG Metrics and Best Company Board in their respective sectors:argenx (Netherlands), Arnoldo Mondadori Editore (Italy), ASML Holding (Netherlands), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), Ceconomy (Germany), Cellnex Telecom (Spain), Corticeira Amorim (Portugal), Davide Campari-Milano (Italy), eDreams Odigeo (Spain), Ferrari (Italy), Haleon (United Kingdom), Iberdrola (Spain), Intesa Sanpaolo (Italy), Jeronimo Martins (Portugal), Moncler (Italy), Nestle (Switzerland), Novo Nordisk (Denmark), SAP (Germany) and Viohalco (Belgium).2024 Emerging EMEA Executive Team—Core results332 companies and 496 individuals were nominated across 11 sectors.Eight companies clinched a clean sweep first place in the combined rankings in five or more of the voting areas for Best CEO, Best CFO, Best Investor Relations Professional, Best IR Practice, Best Analyst/Investor Event, Best ESG Metrics, and Best Company Board in their respective sectors:Alpha Bank (Greece), Haci Omer Sabanci Holding (Turkey), Lamda Development (Greece), MLP Saglik Hizmetleri (Turkey), Mytilineos Holdings (Greece), National Central Cooling Co. (United Arab Emirates), Petkim Petrokimya Holding (Turkey) and Turk Telekomunikasyon (Turkey).Amani Korayeim, Director for Europe and Emerging EMEA, said “The Extel rankings are a key industry benchmark, directly impacting the compensation and performance metrics of Investor Relations (IR) teams. These teams are vital in driving shareholder value, with exceptional IR practices often recognized through these rankings, giving companies a strategic edge that can lead to higher market valuations. Conversely, poor IR can result in undervaluation, market volatility, and increased capital costs. The top performers in our surveys are those who consistently evaluate and refine their IR strategies. By taking a deliberate and strategic approach to market engagement—leveraging research and insights—they optimize their IR efforts, outperform competitors, and attract investors with targeted, personalized communication. We extend our warmest congratulations to this year's top-ranked leaders, with special recognition to the newcomers and regions exemplifying excellence in IR.”For the full list of published winners, please visit www.extelinsights.com/research Awards & Licences - Extel owns the copyright to all survey and awards logos. To use the Extel award or survey logo in client pitch books, annual reports, websites, email signatures, local advertising, social media etc., contact marketing@extelinsights.comRanking Analysis & Perception Intelligence - To request information on how to access the underlying survey research to identify strength and opportunities in IR through a multi-dimensional comparative peer analysis, please contact amani.korayeim@extelinsights.comMedia contact - Sally Savery, Director of Marketing, Extel sally.savery@extelinsights.com

