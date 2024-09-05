Jatheon Technologies Improves Automated Migration Tool

Jatheon Cloud - Info section

Jatheon Technologies inc., is announcing the update to its automated migration tool for seamless import of customer legacy data to Jatheon Cloud.

We understand the complexities and challenges involved migration. JAM is a transformative tool that offers our customers a smooth and fast migration process with minimal effort required on their part.” — Marko Dinic

TORONTO, CANADA, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jatheon Auto Migration (JAM) transforms the migration experience by reducing customer involvement, minimizing errors, speeding up the process, and eliminating the need for extensive manual work.

In our latest update, JAM has expanded its capabilities to support content migration from a wide array of systems, ensuring compatibility with over 20 major email and archiving platforms, including industry-leading solutions like Microsoft 365, Google Vault, and Exchange Enterprise Vault. This enhancement allows for automatic and seamless transitions from these competitor and legacy systems, making it easier than ever for customers to migrate their existing archives to Jatheon Cloud.

With JAM, the entire migration process is automated, significantly reducing the risks associated with manual data handling, such as errors or data corruption. The tool’s advanced algorithms and intelligent mapping ensure that every piece of data is meticulously validated and transferred, guaranteeing a flawless migration. Furthermore, JAM shortens the time required to migrate large volumes of email data, enabling organizations to complete transitions swiftly and efficiently, freeing up valuable resources.

“At Jatheon, we are dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions that simplify data management for our customers,” said Marko Dinic, CEO of Jatheon. “We understand the complexities and challenges involved in migrating from one archiving system to another. JAM is a transformative tool in this space, offering our customers a smooth and rapid migration process with minimal effort required on their part.”

This latest enhancement reinforces Jatheon’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, ensuring that organizations can transition to Jatheon’s archiving system with ease and confidence.

For a full list of supported platforms and legacy systems that can be migrated with JAM, visit https://jatheon.com/products/cloud-email-archiving-solutions/.

ABOUT JATHEON

Since 2004, Jatheon has relentlessly focused on delivering an all-in-one data archiving solution that supports the widest array of use cases, communication channels and deployment options. Our solution mitigates risk, saves costs and improves visibility with advanced data retention, search/ediscovery, and supervision capabilities, all backed by world-class support. With analyst validation from Gartner®, Radicati and InfoTech, Jatheon achieves 100% customer retention and is consistently ranked among the highest recommended archive solutions on the market.



Jatheon is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit www.jatheon.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.