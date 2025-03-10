Jatheon Named a “Top Player” in The Radicati Group’s 2025 Information Archiving Market Quadrant

Jatheon Technologies, is proud to announce its position as a Top Player in the Radicati Group’s 2025 Market Quadrant for Information Archiving.

Jatheon’s placement in quadrant is a reflection of their strong innovation in the field of compliance. Jatheon delivers powerful solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers in all verticals.” — Sara Radicati

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This recognition represents a significant leap from Jatheon’s previous Trail Blazer status, highlighting the company’s continued commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction in the field of information archiving.

Sara Radicati, President and CEO at The Radicati Group, said: “Top Players are leaders that possess a solid vision for the future and have products that offer both breadth and depth of functionality. They shape the market with their technology and strategic vision. Jatheon’s placement in this quadrant is a reflection of their strong innovation, and drive to stay ahead of evolving compliance and data management needs. As the industry advances, Jatheon is well positioned to deliver powerful solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers across all verticals.”

Vendors were evaluated against 19 functionality criteria and strategic direction. This year’s report underscores Jatheon’s strengths, including its all-in-one archiving functionality, automated data migration, and AI/ML-powered search.

Marko Dinic, CEO of Jatheon Technologies, commented on this achievement: “Being named a Top Player by The Radicati Group represents an important milestone in Jatheon’s journey. It reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing data archiving solutions through thoughtful innovation and responsive customer service. We’ve been featured in this report for nine consecutive years across different categories, but our advancement to the Top Player tier is particularly meaningful as it validates our approach to developing solutions that address the real challenges our clients face. Moving forward, we look forward to continuing to serve our customers with the same dedication to excellence that has brought us to this point.”

Learn more about Jatheon’s archiving solutions or download the full report.

ABOUT JATHEON

Since 2004, Jatheon has relentlessly focused on delivering an all-in-one data archiving solution that supports the widest array of use cases, communication channels, and deployment options. Our solution mitigates risk, saves costs, and improves visibility with advanced data retention, search/ediscovery, and supervision capabilities, all backed by world-class support. With analyst validation from Gartner®, Radicati, and InfoTech, Jatheon achieves 100% customer retention and is consistently ranked among the highest recommended archive solutions on the market.

Jatheon is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit www.jatheon.com.

