【Safety reminder】MGTO calls for visitors’ attention to typhoon updates and activity arrangements

MACAU, September 5 - 【MGTO】Promotional video “Safety Tips for Travelers in Macao During Typhoon Season”

Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) has issued typhoon signal No. 3. Affected by the tropical cyclone Yagi, weather conditions are unstable in Macao. Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) advises visitors to stay tuned to the latest updates on Macao SMG’s website: https://www.smg.gov.mo/en and Government Information Bureau’s website: https://www.gcs.gov.mo/news/home/en.

Mobile message reminders

Typhoon information is on noticeable display at MGTO’s Tourist Information counters. Via four telecommunication companies, the Office has also sent mobile messages to visitors in Macao and Macao residents travelling abroad about civil protection information. The Tourism Hotline (2833 3000) operates 24 hours a day.

Fireworks Display Contest’s opening shows on 7 September are postponed

The first two fireworks displays originally scheduled to lift the curtain on the 32nd Macau International Fireworks Display Contest on 7 September are postponed along with the Fireworks Carnival, because of uncertain weather conditions. Further arrangements will be announced at a later time.

If the typhoon signal No. 8 or above is hoisted in Macao, public transportation services will be suspended. Operations of Tourist Information counters will be suspended as well. The Macao Grand Prix Museum and Ritz Building will be closed temporarily. During the typhoon, the outdoor installation under the project “Stay Chill, Play Cool – Macao!” will be temporarily removed from display, while the Stay Chill Macao Market will be cancelled.

MGTO has sent written reminders earlier ago, urging businesses to attend to concerns about typhoon and formulate coping plans in accord. Hotel establishments have also been asked to place notices about tropical cyclone signal in effect and Macao’s transport arrangements during typhoon at their lobbies or visible locations. In accord with the weather conditions, the Office also reminds visitors to stay tuned for weather updates and information about transport services and schedules through the tourism industry’s mechanism of important notifications and MGTO’s Tourist Information counters in Hong Kong. Hence visitors can promptly adjust their itinerary arrangement with the least influence from typhoon.

For measures and arrangements for public land transportation services in Macao, please visit Transport Bureau’s website: https://www.dsat.gov.mo.