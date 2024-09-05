Addlly AI's Zero-Prompt AI Playground Earns IMDA Spark Accreditation, Boosting Credibility in AI Content Creation

Addlly AI is recognized for excellence in product quality, financial strength, and operations, cementing its position in Singapore's digital economy.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Addlly AI, a leading provider of custom AI solutions for content creation, has been awarded the IMDA Spark Accreditation by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) of Singapore.

The IMDA Spark Accreditation program rigorously evaluates companies based on comprehensive criteria. The product assessment examines technical aspects, including functional performance, portability, and compatibility testing. It also includes a thorough security assessment and evaluation of usability, reliability, and maintainability. The company assessment focuses on financial factors such as business sustainability, scalability, and reliability of financial information, as well as operational elements, including leadership, management, service delivery, and support processes.

Addlly AI's zero-prompt AI playground, which combines multiple Large Language Models (LLMs), first-party data, and social listening to generate relevant, human-like content, has successfully met these stringent standards.

"We are honored to receive the IMDA Spark Accreditation," said Tina Chopra, CEO of Addlly AI. "This recognition validates our mission to enhance content creation through AI. Our platform not only streamlines the content generation process but also enhances it with built-in SEO, image creation, and hashtag suggestions. We're proud to contribute to Singapore's digital transformation and look forward to expanding our reach to help more businesses thrive in the digital economy."

The IMDA Spark Accreditation is expected to open new doors for Addlly AI, providing opportunities to collaborate with government agencies and large enterprises. It also positions the company for potential international expansion, leveraging the track record built in Singapore.

As an IMDA Spark Accredited company, Addlly AI joins a select group of innovative tech companies driving Singapore's digital future. The company remains committed to pushing the boundaries of AI-driven content creation and contributing to the growth of Singapore's dynamic tech ecosystem.

About Addlly AI:

Addlly AI is a Singapore-based Generative AI startup dedicated to transforming digital marketing content creation. By combining multiple AI technologies and LLMs with human editorial expertise, Addlly AI offers a comprehensive platform for creating personalized, high-quality content at scale. The company supports multiple Asian languages, including Bahasa Indonesia, and provides tools like the 1-Click Blog Writer, SEO Blog Co-pilot, Social Media Post Generator, Newsletter Generator, Press Release Generator and Google Ads Copy Generator.

Recognized with a Bronze Award in the Digital Content Category at the ASEAN Digital Awards 2024, Addlly AI is part of the IMDA Gen AI Sandbox and the first Microsoft Gen AI Growth Accelerator program run in association with BLOCK71 and NUS Enterprise. The company is also one of the startups under the AWS GenAI BuildPad 2024 program. These initiatives help Addlly AI refine its capabilities and deliver innovative, AI-driven solutions to businesses worldwide.

Details about the IMDA Spark Programme can be found at: https://addlly.ai/imda-spark-accredited/

Legal Disclaimer:

