15th SOHO Int'l Film Festival announces Opening Film ‘All Happy Families’ starring Josh Radnor in Record-Breaking Lineup

The sheer quality and diversity of films submitted made every decision incredibly tough. But that's the beauty of what we do - being immersed in such extraordinary talent and storytelling ....” — Sibyl Reymundo-Santiago, Executive Director and Head of Programming

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In less than two weeks, the SOHO International Film Festival (SIFFNYC) presented by the SOHO Creative Lab , will present its 15th Edition at the historic Village East by Angelika in New York City. This year’s program is the biggest in the festival’s history, with 138 films spanning 18 countries. From September 17th thru the 23rd, audiences will enjoy a diverse range of cinematic storytelling experiences. The lineup features 117 premieres including 39 world premieres and boasts a record number of festival alumni.The opening night film “All Happy Families”, starring Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother) and Primetime Emmy nominee Becky Ann Baker, follows the Landry family as they gather to fix their home in Chicago. What begins as a benign family weekend spirals out of control when shocking news threatens to tear them apart. The film is written by Haroula Rose and Corbun Goss (Man of Steel) and will have its East Coast Premiere at SIFFNYC on September 17th. This evening will also feature a Special Panel screening of “The Wake” followed by a live Q&A talkback with Academy Award-winning screenwriter and Pulitzer prize winning playwright John Patrick Stanley. "It's been an exhilarating challenge this season to select our lineup. The sheer quality and diversity of films submitted made every decision incredibly tough,” said Sibyl Reymundo-Santiago , Executive Director and Head of Programming. “But that's the beauty of what we do — being immersed in such extraordinary talent and storytelling from all over the world is truly inspiring.”SIFFNYC is delighted to screen international selections such as Aaron Erol Ozlevi’s “Exile” (Turkey), an independent period drama revolving around an impossible love story during the 1955 Istanbul pogrom. In Jong Koo Choi’s “Steely Lovers” (South Korea), a visually impaired massage therapist hired by a family to care for a paralyzed man becomes entangled in the conspiracies developing around him. “Tales of Taipei” (Taiwan) is an anthology of stories observed by a newspaper delivery man amidst the pandemic driven print-media downfall. “Three Infallible Rules” (Italy) by Marco Gianfreda and starring Cristiana Dell’Anna (Cabrini) follows young Bruno as his quest to learn about relationships leads him to his worst enemy. SIFFNYC will also screen international short film selections from Canada, Austria, Australia, Spain, Ireland, Bulgaria, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and more.The upcoming film lineup showcases a diverse array of compelling narratives and star-studded talent. SIFFNYC alum Robin Givens returns to the spotlight in her son William Givens-Jenson’s short film, "Bein’ Green," which explores the struggles of a talented biracial actress, Laura Benanti (Gossip Girl) and Chandler Kinney (Pretty Little Liars) star in Jonathan Fernandez’s (Lethal Weapon) provocative short, "I Left God," which delves into an unprecedented therapist-patient relationship. Rob Morrow (Numb3rs) leads "Max Dagan," a drama centered on a man's quest for justice for his father’s manslaughter conviction. In "If That Mockingbird Don’t Sing," David Krumholtz (Numb3rs), Catharine Curtin (Orange is the New Black), Kevin Corrigan (Pineapple Express) and Aitana Doyle join forces in a story about a teen's unexpected pregnancy following a harsh breakup, directed by Sadie Bones. Samantha Brooks, granddaughter of Mel Brooks, takes on multiple roles as director, writer, and lead actress in "High Functioning," a pilot about a woman whose career and love life are rejuvenated after a dream about her ex. Kathy Fusco’s "Catherine & Michael," featuring Molly Ringwald (Pretty in Pink) and Peter Grosz (Veep), examines the potential for rekindling a stale marriage through the influence of friends. Sydne Horton’s "Saturday Ritual" stars Susan Louise O’Connor (Euphoria) and Ryan D. Madison (American Horror Stories) in a story where a psychic's revelation tests team bonds. Jeremiah Kipp’s "Don’t Pick Up" features Keith David (American Fiction) and Kathryn Erbe (Law & Order: Criminal Intent) as a woman whose awkward encounter with a stranger stirs unresolved issues. Premiering is Geno Marx’s "Don’t Look Now", a unique comedy that follows CJ, the blind Business Manager that navigates the challenges of running an underfunded non-profit, featuring a diverse cast of over a dozen low-vision actors.. Also featured is Richard Kind (Inside Out) in Ballard C. Boy’s “Night Session” where a burglar unexpectedly runs into a homeowner during a theft and the robbery morphs into a something unexpected; Cathy Moriarty (Raging Bull) in “Line of Fire” by Weston Porter follows shy adolescent Oliver as he rebels against his domineering father and escapes his small-town life with his girlfriend, Corbin Bernsen (LA Law) that follows the chaotic escapades of two luckless brothers managing a failing funeral parlor for their eccentric Uncle Nicky.The festival program includes a salon with casting director members of the Casting Society of America (CSA), and a special panel screening of films curated and presented by the New York Women in Film & Television (NYWIFT).This year also brings a diverse range of documentaries exploring powerful, personal stories. Highlights include Broken Eyes, where a filmmaker investigates the risks of Lasik surgery after it impacts her vision, and Di Sarno - The Story of Emilio's Ballato, which delves into a beloved hidden New York restaurant. The Opener chronicles a street musician's rise from isolation to fame, while To Myself With Love celebrates the legacy of trailblazer Bessie Stringfield. The Bridge explores the perseverance of the Asian American community in overcoming systemic discrimination to achieve the American Dream.To check the full schedule and get tickets, visit http://sohofilmfest.com About SOHO International Film Festival:Jorge Ballos, President & Founder, started SIFFNYC in 2009 with the mission of showcasing the best in independent cinema from around the world. Now in its 15th year, the festival continues to be a premier event for filmmakers, attracting global talent and fostering connections within the film industry. 