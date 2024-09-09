Green Globe Certified Heritance Aarah Offering Sustainable Solutions in the Maldives

Heritance Aarah

Situated in the Raa Atoll of the Maldives archipelago, Heritance Aarah is dedicated to sustainability.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Situated in the Raa Atoll of the Maldives archipelago, Heritance Aarah is dedicated to sustainability. The resort not only offers an immersive experience of Maldivian culture through its curated guest journey at the Maldivian Village but also prioritizes environmental stewardship. Heritance Aarah demonstrates its commitment to the island’s delicate ecosystem by eliminating single-use plastics and implementing efficient energy management practices, ensuring a balance between guest comfort and environmental preservation. Green Globe has recently certified Heritance Aarah for their sustainable operations and management awarding the resort an inaugural compliance score of 87%, signifying a high level of achievement against 33 internationally accepted sustainable tourism criteria.General Manager Upul Gedarakumbura said, “We understand the importance of protecting our fragile ecosystem. We have taken steps to reduce our carbon footprint by utilizing renewable energy sources and implementing energy-efficient practices throughout our operations. We have also eliminated single-use plastics to the best of our ability and have promoted sustainable tourism practices.”“Our efforts have not only had positive impacts on the environment but also on our guests and the community at large. We have seen an increase in demand from travellers who prioritize sustainability and appreciate our commitment to reducing our environmental impact,” added GM GedarakumburaDuring a stay at Heritance Aarah, guests can experience the local culture and traditions at the resort’s Maldivian village museum. Visitors engage in local activities and experience the beautiful Maldivian culture of the past while also being educated on the events which helped shape the Maldivian lifestyle.Heritance Aarah dedicates funds and resources to deliver sustainable tourism experiences and projects and since property opening in 2019, it successfully conducted sustainability education programs, reaching and educating more than 2,500 people including staff, guests, and the local community.A key project is the Save the lungs, Save the ocean - Coral planting campaign. Heritance Aarah associates along with guests have together participated in the cultivation of soft and finger corals in coral regeneration cages. Guests who support the cause are rewarded with #TheTrueTraveller validation certificate.Heritance Aarah is consistently embracing measures that minimize reliance on fossil fuels. Investment in 1125 solar panels, spanning an area of 1920 square meters, yields a significant kilowatt peak (KWP) output, effectively catering to the energy requirements of the resort. To bolster its water needs, the resort is active in rainwater harvesting, which assists with the cultivation of fresh fruit and vegetables at the Aarah Tharukaaree Dhandu (the resort’s in-house vegetable garden)Heritance Aarah also has a dedicated garden which produces long beans, papaya, radish and a variety of herbs along with many other vegetables. The harvest is assisted by the wet-garbage digester machine, which converts waste food and kitchen scraps into soil enhancements.About Heritance AarahWoven into the tropical tapestry of the gleaming cobalt, sun-kissed hues of tangerines and violets, the all-villa resort, Heritance Aarah lies in the perpetual paradise of Maldives. Presenting guests with the most generous holiday experience, the Premium All Inclusive experience at the resort elevates the orthodox all-inclusive to new heights with tailor-made journeys of discovery. Seamlessly blending indulgent opulence with traditional aesthetics, Heritance Aarah is paradise personified.For more information on the sustainability story, you can reach toTharaka AppuhamyGeneral Manager - Talent Management & Quality Assurance (Sustainability)6th Floor ,H. Thuniya, Boduthakurufaanu MaguMale, Republic of Maldives.Tel :+960 332 3323talentmle@aitkenspence.lk

