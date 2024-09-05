Nepal’s DRS Gaming & Horaa Esports take on the world in Week 2 of 2024 PUBG MOBILE Super League CSA

Players Sleepyy and KillerYT earned MVP titles this week, showcasing their individual excellence and making vital contributions to DRS Gaming’s success in the 2024 PUBG MOBILE Super League (PMSL) CSA Fall Overall Leaderboard from Week 2 of the 2024 PMSL CSA Fall Overall Leaderboard (continued) from Week 2 of the 2024 PMSL CSA Fall League Ranking for Week 2 of the 2024 PMSL CSA Fall League Ranking (continued) for Week 2 of the 2024 PMSL CSA Fall

NEPAL, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The second week of the 2024 PUBG MOBILE Super League (PMSL) CSA Fall concluded with a fierce battle between the Nepalese teams, DRS Gaming and Horaa Esports. Both teams demonstrated their competitive spirit and ended the week with strong performances.Horaa Esports finished in 5th place overall this week with 169 points, maintaining their position from the previous week. The team secured two first-place finishes in the 8th and 24th matches and demonstrated consistency and resilience, keeping them ahead of DRS Gaming in the standings with a total of 101 eliminations.DRS Gaming showed significant improvement from the previous week. The team secured three first-place finishes in the 11th, 15th, and 19th matches, making an aggressive push that helped them accumulate a total of 163 points and secure 6th place in the overall standings with 95 eliminations. Players Sleepyy and KillerYT earned MVP titles, highlighting their individual excellence and significant contributions to the team's success.As the teams advance through the league stage, their performances are reflected not only in the weekly standings but also in the League Ranking Points (LRP), awarded as bonus points based on their overall performance across the weeks. Currently, Horaa Esports has secured 32 points, placing them 4th in the bonus points ranking, while DRS Gaming has accumulated 25 points, positioning them in 8th place. These points will be crucial in the Grand Finals, as the top 16 teams based on the LRP will advance. In the Grand Finals, teams will start with 50% of their accumulated bonus points from the league stage, underscoring the importance of consistent performance each week.Fans of both DRS Gaming and Horaa Esports continue to rally around their teams, eager to see them excel in the 2024 PMSL CSA Fall. As the tournament progresses, both teams will need to adapt and strategize to maintain their momentum and strive for higher positions, all while proudly representing Nepal and aiming to elevate the country's status in the global esports arena. The top 4 teams at the end of the 2024 PMSL CSA Fall will qualify for the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship, which is scheduled to take place later this year.The 2024 PUBG MOBILE Super League CSA Fall event is taking place in Kathmandu, Nepal, with the league stage matches running from August 21 to September 8, followed by the Grand Finals from September 12 to 14. Watch the matches live on the PUBG MOBILE South Asia Esports channels, @PUBGMESPORTSSOUTHASIA on Facebook and @PUBGMOBILEEsportsSouthAsia on YouTube, to follow all the action!(ENDS)

