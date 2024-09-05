Lumin Reports 2800% Increase in Indian Market Engagement

Lumin's innovative document solutions are making waves in India, achieving over 220,000 monthly interactions amidst rapid growth.

The rapid adoption of Lumin in India reflects our commitment to building user-centric solutions. We’re proud to be at the forefront of this digital transformation.” — Max Ferguson, Lumin Founder and CEO

BANGALORE, INDIA, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumin is at the forefront of digital document management, offering a comprehensive suite of PDF editing tools that are designed to simplify workflows and foster collaboration. The company has witnessed an extraordinary expansion in the Indian market over the past 12 months, with Lumin now reporting a staggering 2800% increase in user engagement.

Lumin’s mission is to revolutionize document workflows and enhance productivity through cutting-edge technology. Its continued expansion in India underscores Lumin’s commitment to addressing the growing demand for robust digital transformation solutions in the region.

Lumin’s major products include its PDF editor, which provides users with advanced tools to edit, annotate and manage PDFs; and Lumin Sign, which facilitates a secure way to send and sign documents. Both tools are designed to enhance productivity and streamline workflows for individuals and businesses alike.

Lumin is exploring strategic partnerships that deepen its presence in India by integrating Aadhaar-based eSignatures into its platform. This initiative will further streamline the signing process for Indian users, offering a compliant eSigning solution tailored to the Indian market.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.