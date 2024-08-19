Premier Cloud Inc. Partners with Lumin to Enhance Google Workspace Efficiency

Premier Cloud Inc. announces a strategic partnership with Lumin aimed at significantly enhancing the functionality and productivity of Google Workspace.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By partnering with Lumin, Premier Cloud Inc. will provide its users with advanced capabilities to streamline their document workflows.

Lumin is a versatile cloud-based document management platform that integrates with Google Workspace. It offers powerful tools for document editing, collaboration and secure storage, making it easier for users to manage their documents within the Google ecosystem.

Premier Cloud Inc. has a team of certified Google Cloud experts who are focused on helping organizations harness the power of cloud technology to achieve their business goals. Premier Cloud Inc. is a leading provider of cloud solutions, specializing in Google Cloud services including Google Workspace licenses, infrastructure modernization, consultations, and support.

Lumin’s integration with Google Workspace enables users to edit and collaborate on documents directly within their existing environment. Lumin also allows users to:

- edit text directly within PDF documents

- create and manage eSignatures

- collaborate in real time, enhancing overall workflow efficiency

- merge multiple documents into a single PDF

- make scanned text searchable and readable

Premier Cloud Inc. prioritises the delivery of innovative solutions that drive customer success. Integrating Lumin into their service offering underscores their dedication to providing comprehensive cloud solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses across various sectors.