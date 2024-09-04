SECNAV Del Toro Visits Office of Naval Intelligence

WASHINGTON (Sep. 4, 2024) - Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro visited the Office of Naval Intelligence in Suitland, Maryland, September 4, 2024.

Secretary Del Toro met with ONI Commanding Officer Rear Adm. Mike Brookes and various uniformed and civilian personnel, which provided the secretary with an opportunity to share his strategic guidance and enduring priorities directly with the ONI workforce.

Del Toro received a command overview to learn about the different analytic centers and how they provide unique information warfare capabilities to the Navy, the Department of Defense and broader intelligence community.

“The Office of Naval Intelligence strengthens the Navy’s capacities across all warfighting domains and expand the United States’ ability to adapt and enable new technologies,” said Del Toro. The visit imparted a sense of importance and value for ONI’s mission and its workforce at the highest levels of the U.S. Navy.

ONI is America’s premier maritime intelligence service and a core element of the U.S. Navy’s information warfare community, possessing unmatched knowledge of the maritime operating environment and delivers penetrating understanding of threats to America’s security to national decision makers and the fleet.

“It was an honor to host SECNAV Del Toro to highlight ONI’s unique maritime intelligence capabilities and the dedicated warfighting experts who contribute to the safety of our Navy and our nation every day,” said Rear Adm. Brookes.

Established in 1882, ONI is the nation’s longest-serving intelligence agency.

“ONI plays a vital role in keeping us one step ahead of our adversaries and competitors, directly contributing to our naval power, and shaping how we fight in every domain in which we operate,” said Del Toro.

The Office of Naval Intelligence delivers war-winning maritime expertise that promotes our nation’s prosperity and security, deters aggression, and provides informed options to our leaders. ONI empowers warfighters and policymakers alike, from the fleet up to the president.