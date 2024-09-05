Sister Stars on raising the alarm for children escaping domestic violence in NSW

Sisters Karelina and Indiana Clarke use music therapy to assist children experiencing domestic violence

Young sisters Indiana and Karelina Coco Clarke, are making a powerful impact in the advocacy for children escaping domestic violence.

We want the children to feel seen and heard, to know that there are people who care about them and their futures. Acting gives us a platform, but our hearts lie in making a difference for these kids.” — Karelina Clarke, age 12

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sisters Indiana Jewel Clarke, 9, and Karelina Coco Clarke, 12, are making a significant impact in the fight against domestic violence, particularly in raising awareness of how it affects children and highlighting this during National Child Protection Week. Through their work with Sanctuary Housing Women’s Shelters , they have become passionate advocates for children who often suffer in silence, overlooked in the wider conversation around domestic violence. Their advocacy comes alongside their rising careers in the entertainment industry, with both sisters looking to expand their acting and music opportunities as both in Australia and in the United States, they hope to use their platform to bring even greater attention to this critical cause.Domestic violence is a pervasive issue in New South Wales, where over 32,000 domestic violence-related assaults were recorded in 2023. Many of these cases remain unreported, but it’s the children in these households who are frequently forgotten. Up to 60% of children in homes affected by domestic violence are directly harmed or exposed to it. These young victims often carry emotional scars that can lead to anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), shaping their lives in lasting and painful ways. For these children, the need for safe environments and emotional support is crucial.Karelina, already recognized for her role in the award-winning TV series The Messenger and the musical Fun Home, understands the issue firsthand through her portrayal of a child affected by domestic violence. “Working on The Messenger was incredibly meaningful for me,” she said. “It made me even more determined to help children going through similar experiences.”Karelina, also a singer songwriter and with her sister Indiana has created a music therapy program for children staying at the SH shelters.“As the head of Sanctuary Housing, I’ve seen firsthand the profound impact of creative expression on the healing process for children. Karelina and Indiana’s music therapy program is truly a gift for the children in our shelters. Through music, they’ve created a safe space where these children can express their emotions, build confidence, and begin to heal. I couldn’t be more proud of their commitment to helping others and the positive change they are making in the lives of those who need it most,” said Nicole T. Harcourt chairwoman of Sanctuary Housing Women’s Shelters.Indiana, who plays a role in the hit international show Colin from Accounts, is equally committed. Despite her young age, she organizes donation drives and helps wrap gifts for children in shelters. Both sisters also spend Christmas Day at the shelters, sharing lunch and handing out presents to bring warmth and comfort to children and families in this difficult situation.As they continue to pursue acting and music careers, the Clarke sisters remain dedicated to advocating for vulnerable children, using their influence to raise awareness on a global scale while working on initiatives like music therapy to support healing for children in domestic violence shelters. “We want the children to feel seen and heard, to know that there are people who care about them and their futures. Acting and music gives us a great platform, so our hearts can continue in making a difference for these kids.” - Karelina Clarke

