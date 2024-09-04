Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen Delivers Remarks at the Convening of the Election Threats Task Force

As you know, one of the foremost missions of the National Security Division is to protect our elections and our democratic processes from foreign interference.

As the American people decide how to exercise their fundamental right to vote in free and fair elections, our laws demand that citizens have transparency regarding the origin of messages from foreign sources. That transparency empowers individuals to evaluate information and make informed decisions for themselves.

We will defend the integrity of our public discourse against any who would seek to break the law and exert covert influence, regardless of viewpoint or whether that actor is Russia, Iran or any other nation.

Today’s charges serve as a reminder that the Justice Department remains steadfast in safeguarding our democratic processes from foreign malign influence and protecting the constitutional rights of Americans.