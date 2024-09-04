Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,561 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,938 in the last 365 days.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen Delivers Remarks at the Convening of the Election Threats Task Force

As you know, one of the foremost missions of the National Security Division is to protect our elections and our democratic processes from foreign interference.

As the American people decide how to exercise their fundamental right to vote in free and fair elections, our laws demand that citizens have transparency regarding the origin of messages from foreign sources. That transparency empowers individuals to evaluate information and make informed decisions for themselves.

We will defend the integrity of our public discourse against any who would seek to break the law and exert covert influence, regardless of viewpoint or whether that actor is Russia, Iran or any other nation.  

Today’s charges serve as a reminder that the Justice Department remains steadfast in safeguarding our democratic processes from foreign malign influence and protecting the constitutional rights of Americans.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen Delivers Remarks at the Convening of the Election Threats Task Force

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more