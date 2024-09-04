Former New Mexico Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sentenced for Civil Rights Offense for Sexually Assaulting Arrestee and Obstruction of Justice

A former New Mexico sheriff’s deputy was sentenced today to nine years in prison followed by three years of supervised release and required to register as a sex offender under the Federal Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act for violating the civil rights of a female arrestee and for obstruction of justice.

On April 23, Michael A. Martinez, 34, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a female arrestee inside his patrol car and for obstructing justice by attempting to destroy his patrol car’s WatchGuard DVR system, which had recorded footage from his patrol car’s internal cameras of the sexual assault.

“Sexual assaults perpetrated by police officers are heinous crimes and a disgraceful breach of the public’s trust in law enforcement,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This defendant’s misconduct — exploiting the power of his badge, weaponizing his authority as a police officer and sexually assaulting a handcuffed victim in the back of his patrol vehicle — violated the victim’s core civil rights and basic standards of decency. We encourage survivors to come forward and report these crimes to the FBI. The sentence imposed today should send a strong message that the Justice Department will do all it can to hold accountable those who abuse their authority by sexually assaulting people in their custody.”

“Those that wear the uniform are expected to treat members of the public they serve with dignity and respect,” said U.S. Attorney Alexander M. M. Uballez for the District of New Mexico. “This includes protecting the rights of those who are in their custody. When an officer abuses their position, they erode the trust of the community we serve. We will scrupulously investigate, and vigorously prosecute, those who abuse the public trust and then try to cover up their misdeeds. The badge will not shield you from justice.”

“The violation of civil rights is a serious issue, especially when committed by those entrusted with enforcing the law,” said Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office. “An officer who betrays their duty to protect and serve undermines the integrity of the entire profession. The FBI will not hesitate to investigate any officer or agent who breaks the laws they are meant to enforce or who infringes on the civil rights of others.”

According to court documents, at the time of the offense, Martinez worked as sheriff’s deputy for the Doña Ana Sheriff’s Office in Doña Ana County, New Mexico. On April 30, 2023, Martinez responded to a car accident and placed the victim under arrest for driving while intoxicated and careless driving. Martinez transported the victim to a medical center and, after the victim received medical clearance, he handcuffed her hands behind her back and put her back inside his patrol car, where he proceeded to sexually assault her. Afterwards, he transported her to the Doña Ana Detention Center.

Several hours later, Martinez attempted to physically destroy his patrol car’s WatchGuard DVR system, which is the patrol car’s internal video camera system that, among other things, records and stores footage from the patrol car’s backseat camera. Martinez, correctly, believed that that the DVR system contained a video recording of him sexually assaulting the victim in the backseat of his patrol car and attempted to destroy and conceal that recording from any future investigation.

The FBI Albuquerque Field Office, Las Cruces Resident Agency investigated the case, with assistance from the Doña Ana Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matilda Villalobos for the District of New Mexico and Trial Attorney Laura Gilson of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division prosecuted the case.