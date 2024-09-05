Antigal Winery & Estates Welcomes Paula González as New Head Winemaker

New Head Winemaker, Antigal Winery & Estates 2023 Best New World Winery of the Year

Wine Enthusiast's Best New World Winery upholds its tradition of excellence by appointing a visionary new leader.

Our mission is to craft authentic wines that truly reflect the unique terroir of this remarkable region.” — Paula Gonzalez

BUENOS AIRES, RUSSELL-MAIPU, ARGENTINA, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antigal Winery & Estates , one of Argentina’s most historic and celebrated wineries, proudly announces the appointment of Paula González as new Head Winemaker. Following the winery’s accolade as Wine Enthusiast’s 2023 Best New World Winery, González is set to lead the winemaking team with a fresh vision while preserving the rich heritage of Antigal. “I’m incredibly honored to join the Cartoni family and Antigal Winery & Estates”, said González. “Together, with a talented team, I look forward to elevating the brand’s presence both in Argentina and on the global stage. Our mission is to craft authentic wines that truly reflect the unique terroir of this remarkable region.”Paula González brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role. A 2013 graduate in Enology from J. A. Maza University, her impressive career includes key positions at Pyros Wines and Pernod Ricard. Her international experience with Comando G in Madrid, Spain, has further honed her ability to explore diverse terroirs and adopt innovative winemaking techniques."We are thrilled to welcome Paula to our team at such an exciting time for Antigal. Her expertise and vision will be invaluable as we continue to grow. At the same time, we extend our deepest gratitude to Miriam Gomez, who has been instrumental in shaping Antigal's success over the past 17 years. Under her leadership, she crafted some of our most celebrated vintages and played a pivotal role in elevating the winery's standing in the industry. We wish her all the best as she embarks on her next chapter," said Alesandra Cartoni, Director.Renowned Italian oenologist and grower-producer Alberto Antonini will also serve as a consultant to the winegrowing team.About Antigal Winery & EstatesFounded in 1897 in Maipú, Mendoza’s first wine region at the foothills of the Andes, Antigal Winery & Estates stands as one of Argentina’s oldest and most prestigious wineries. Its primary vineyards, located in the renowned Valle de Uco —specifically Gualtallary and La Arboleda—are central to its transformation from producing value wines to crafting premium, high-end selections. This historic 19th-century estate is dedicated to creating balanced wines that embody the unique character of Mendoza’s terroir. Antigal’s flagship wine, UNO Malbec, is ranked among the top 10 Argentine Malbecs in the United States, with its distinctive metallic label featuring the number "1" as a hallmark of elegance and innovation.In 2023, Antigal was awarded the prestigious Wine Star Award for Best New World Winery by Wine Enthusiast, affirming its dedication to excellence and growing influence in the global wine industry.For more information, visit www.antigal.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.