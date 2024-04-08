Antigal Winery & Estates Unveils 2021 UNO Malbec in Celebration of World Malbec Day
Antigal Winery & Estates introduces its newest release, 2021 UNO Malbec, a wine crafted to elevate celebrations on World Malbec Day, April 17, 2024.
Our 2021 UNO Malbec embodies the passion and dedication we put into crafting exceptional wines from Argentina, and we are excited to share it with wine lovers around the globe.”MENDOZA, RUSSELL-MAIPU, ARGENTINA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We are thrilled to present our 2021 UNO Malbec in celebration of World Malbec Day. This wine embodies the passion and dedication we put into crafting exceptional wines from the acclaimed Uco Valley in Mendoza, Argentina, and we are excited to share it with wine lovers around the globe,” said Alessandra Cartoni, Director, Antigal Winery & Estates.
— Alessandra Cartoni, Director, Antigal Winery & Estates
“What sets Malbec apart are its intriguing flavors and versatile nature. From its fascinating history to its ability to complement a wide range of dishes, Malbec promises a unique wine journey that keeps connoisseurs coming back for more. UNO Malbec not only highlights Argentina's top-quality wine production but also offers affordability without compromising quality,” she continued.
"Malbec's popularity continues to soar in the U.S., standing closely behind Merlot, Pinot Noir, and Cabernet Sauvignon. The grape flourishes in regions characterized by sunny days and cool nights and reveals its full potential, displaying terroir-driven qualities unique to the area. Argentina’s adoption of Malbec as its flagship grape not only reflects its cultivation achievements but also underscores its profound cultural and historical connections with this varietal, elevating it as a symbol of Argentina’s winemaking excellence, "emphasized Santiago Ribisich, General Manager.
Cartoni continued, “Malbec is known for its food-friendly nature, pairing well with a variety of dishes due to its moderate tannins and fruit-forward flavors. Some recommended pairings include grilled meats such as steak, lamb or burgers, hearty stews, barbecue dishes, charcuterie boards with cured meats and cheeses and even dark chocolate desserts. The wine’s versatility makes it an excellent choice for a wide range of cuisines, from Argentinean grilled meats to
Italian pasta dishes and spicy Mexican cuisine.”
About UNO Malbec
Antigal’s UNO Malbec boasts a deep purple hue, a full-bodied profile, fruity flavors, and medium tannin levels, making it a favorite among consumers. Its unique packaging features a Number 1 crafted from a barrel stave on each bottle and adds an extra touch of elegance. As part of the Malbec World Day celebrations, Antigal Winery & Estates invites digital creators to tag @antigalwinery and use the hashtags #UNOMalbec ,#MalbecWorldDay and #MalbecArgentino. Whether sharing a photo with friends or pairing it with a special dish, Antigal will feature your moments on its social media platforms and widely share your links.
About Antigal Winery & Estates
Antigal Winery & Estates proudly celebrates being awarded the title of 2023 Best New World
Winery by Wine Enthusiast magazine. Nestled in the Uco Valley of Mendoza, Argentina, Antigal
passionately crafts top-quality Argentinean wines, highlighting the region’s rich wine-making
heritage.
For media inquiries or further information about Antigal Winery & Estates, contact pr@antigal.com.
Patricia Schneider
Antigal Winery & Estates
+1 415-717-7595
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube