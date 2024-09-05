LEAP Innovations and Playlab Launch Chicagoland Education Coalition on Innovation in Artificial Intelligence

Phyllis Locket, Scott Frauenheim, Jennie Magiera, and Mary Beck pose for a photo during the Coalition's first meeting. Jennie Magiera presents to the Coalition. Scott Frauenheim, CEO of LEAP Innovations explores AI tools with Coalition members.

The Coalition’s inaugural convening was a vibrant exchange of ideas, centered on the potential of AI to transform the classroom.

This Coalition will ignite the best practices that will elevate Chicago’s story of innovation, setting a powerful example for the nation.” — Scott Frauenheim

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEAP Innovations , in partnership with Playlab , has convened a groundbreaking alliance of education and technology leaders from across Chicagoland in the newly formed Chicagoland Coalition for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (AI) Practices. This Coalition is set to lead the charge in designing a national model for AI in education, positioning Chicagoland as a beacon of innovation on both the local and national stages. Coalition members will identify and elevate best practices in the creation and implementation of AI in classrooms through working groups and inspiration school visits, where participants can watch best practices in real time before reconvening in November."Our city has always been at the forefront of educational innovation, and with AI, we have a profound opportunity to enhance the classroom experience while remaining deeply rooted in humanity," said Scott Frauenheim, CEO of LEAP Innovations. "This Coalition will ignite the best practices that will elevate Chicago's story of innovation, setting a powerful example for the nation." LEAP Innovations and Playlab provide AI experiences for learners at every level, from novice to expert, for those seeking professional development opportunities. As teacher shortages continue to challenge the educational landscape, AI presents a vital solution. “Our educational needs are constantly evolving as we move into the future, and at Google, we’re thinking about how AI can be helpful for everyone. My team and I think about how we are going to lead with people’s needs,” said Google Global Head of Education Impact Jennie Magiera. “AI can save teachers time on rote tasks so they have more time to focus on the things that matter to them, like building relationships with students and helping kids become better versions of themselves.”Student-centered learning, with a focus on equitable AI practices was a central theme of the first convening. “Our goal is one of equity—how can we open the opportunity for who gets to shape how AI can be adopted?” Yusuf Ahmad, Playlab co-founder and CEO asked participants before opening up opportunities for creation and exploration of AI tools. “We must ensure that everyone has a voice in shaping how AI is adopted in education, opening the door for more inclusive and transformative possibilities.”Coalition members represented school officials from across Chicagoland as well as top technology innovators and other influential voices in the education landscape in a time when AI continues to be a top priority. LEAP Innovations and the Coalition will co-construct a full year of programming; LEAP will continue to convene leaders for inspiration visits and program opportunities to support the work ahead. Members of the Coalition included educational and technological leadership, with participants from LEAP Innovations, Playlab, The Chicago Public Education Fund, The Education Research & Development Institute, Google, GSV, Leanlab Education, National Louis University, P33, Starks Consulting, The Archdiocese of Chicago, Chicago Public Schools, Distinctive Schools, KIPP Chicago Schools, Aptakisic-Tripp School District 102, Township High School District 113, Naperville Community Unit School District 203, Lockport Township High School District 205, and Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210. The Coalition will continue to grow as LEAP explores partnership opportunities, including those interested in sponsoring and learning from the coalition.LEAP Innovations continues to be a trailblazer in championing innovative and personalized learning across Chicagoland. With the belief that what works in Chicago sets a precedent on a national level, LEAP Innovations and its Coalition partners are not just adapting to technological change—they are leading it. Through continuous collaboration, technology exploration, and the sharing of best practices, this Coalition is poised to shape the future of AI in education, making a lasting impact on students nationwide. LEAP Innovations and fellow coalition partners will continue learning from each other through best practices, technology exploration, and collaboration on AI solutions for students.About LEAP Innovations:LEAP Innovations is a leading organization in educational transformation, dedicated to developing sustainable solutions for the rapidly changing educational landscape. By activating the knowledge, skills, and mindsets that all learners need to succeed, LEAP Innovations aims to create a more innovative, resilient, and inclusive world. For more information, visit www.leapinnovations.org About Playlab:Playlab empowers educators, schools, and impact organizations to create their own AI-powered tools. They build public AI infrastructure for teaching and learning to create a better education system for all. For more information, visit www.playlab.ai/

