Take a Moment in Sask Parks: September 4 - September 21

Visitors can enjoy our Saskatchewan autumn by camping, glamping and hiking in our beautiful provincial parks. There are also exciting events and programming to fill visitors' days with laughter and joy in the great outdoors.

Take a moment to create new memories and experience nature to the fullest. Here are a few special events occurring over the next two weeks.

Farm to Table hosted by Lakeview Grill

September 7 and 8, Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park

Back by popular demand, the 2024 version of Farm to Table will feature two days of incredible meals courtesy of Lakeview Grill. Enjoy a 7-course meal inspired by local cuisine, wine tasting and more as you overlook scenic Loch Leven.

Summer Cinema

September 7, Buffalo Pound Provincial Park

8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Don't miss Sask Parks Summer Cinema at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park to watch Elemental under the stars on the big screen. Join Park Interpreters before the show for some hands-on activities.

Visitors are encouraged to dress for the weather and remember to bring a blanket and lawn chair.

Doggy Dip

September 7, Buffalo Pound Provincial Park

4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Join Sask Parks staff for a Doggy Dip at the Buffalo Pound Provincial Park pool. Bring your pup to the pool to splash around and meet new puppy friends before the pool closes for the season. There will be two sessions for all dogs, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Maximum 30 dogs per session.

Doggy Dip

September 7, Pike Lake Provincial Park

4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Join Sask Parks staff for a Doggy Dip at the Pike Lake Provincial Park pool. Bring your pup to the pool to splash around and meet new puppy friends before the pool closes for the season. There will be two sessions for all dogs, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Maximum 30 dogs per session.

Beaver Flat 50 hosted by Prairie Sky Running Company

September 14, Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park

6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The team at Prairie Sky Running Company is pleased to bring visitors a course that will challenge assumptions about running on the prairies. Though Saskatchewan may be flat, this race is anything but! The Beaver Flat 50 is a hilly trail run at Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park with over 2,300 metres of vertical gain across 50 kilometres.

Smoke 'N The Valley

September 20 - 22, Echo Valley Provincial Park

Smoke 'N The Valley returns to Sask Parks in 2024 at Echo Valley Provincial Park. The weekend event will bring your taste buds to life with mouthwatering food at every corner. Watch local chefs face off in a burger battle and compete in a BBQ mystery box challenge, then enjoy a BBQ feast dinner in the evening.

Fall Guided Hikes

September 21, Echo Valley Provincial Park

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Discover the beauty of fall in the Qu'Appelle Valley with Park Interpreters. Visitors can bring a camera and connect with the land on three different trails, make a fall decoration, play games and more. All hikes and activities will begin at the Hole in the Wall Campground.

There are many other things to do and see in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. Visit the Sask Parks Event Calendar to find all events and programs.

Take a moment to explore Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. To book a campsite, visit the Sask Parks Reservation page.

