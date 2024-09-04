Governor Abbott Appoints Wade, Buford To Texas Commission On Fire Protection

TEXAS, September 4 - September 4, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Brandon Wade and Daniel Buford to the Texas Commission on Fire Protection for terms set to expire on February 1, 2025 and February 1, 2029, respectively. The Commission develops and enforces statewide fire service standards and provides education and assistance to the industry.

Brandon Wade of Corpus Christi is the fire chief for the Corpus Christi Fire Department. Previously, he retired as an assistant chief with the Austin Fire Department after 24 years of service. He is a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, Texas Fire Chiefs Association, Nueces County Fire Chiefs Association, Retired Austin Firefighters Association, and the Auxiliary to Local 975. Additionally, he is a former member of Texas A&M Task Force One, Capital Area Fire Chiefs Association, and Capital Area Council of Governments Homeland Security Task Force. Wade received an Associate of Applied Science in Fire Science from San Antonio College and a Bachelor of Science in Emergency Management from West Texas A&M University.

Daniel Buford of Montgomery is a lieutenant of the Bryan Fire Department and previously served as a lieutenant for the Northeast Volunteer Fire Department. He is president of the Bryan Fire Fighters Association and district service representative of the International Association of Fire Fighters. Additionally, he is a member of the Texas State Association of Fire Fighters and former vice president of the Village Professional Fire Fighters Association. Buford received an Associate of Applied Science in Fire Science from Lonestar Community College.