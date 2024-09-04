Disaster Recovery Center Opening in Scott County

FEMA is opening a Disaster Recovery Center on Thursday, Sept. 5 in Scott County to provide one on one help to people affected by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding this spring.

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

The DRC will open on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 1 p.m. at:

Scott County

Former Davenport Fire Station

3506 N Harrison St.

Davenport, IA 52806

Open daily 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Closed on Sunday.

To save time, apply online or by phone before visiting a Disaster Recovery Center by:

All DRCs are subject to temporarily closures with no notice due to weather.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or with access and functional needs. They are equipped with assistive and adaptive technology such as amplified phones, caption phones, video phones, wheelchair ramps and other resources to help ensure all applicants can access resources.

Anyone using a relay service, such as a video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. Press 2 for Spanish. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.