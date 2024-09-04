Repair Work Prompts Two Weekend Bridge Closures in Smith County

Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will conduct a full closure of the bridge on Highway 70 (SR 24) over Round Lick Creek in Smith County the next two weekends.



Crews with Mid-State Construction will close the bridge to all traffic in both directions starting Friday, September 6 at 6 p.m. through Monday, September 9 at 6 a.m. Additional work will close the bridge the following weekend beginning Friday, September 13 at 6 p.m. until Monday, September 16 at 6 a.m. The work is needed to make repairs to damaged steel in the overhead truss.

During both weekend closures, a detour route will be in place:

· Eastbound traffic to Lebanon will be detoured to SR 53 to I-40 WB to Sparta Pike

· Westbound traffic to Carthage will be detoured to Sparta Pike to I-40 EB to SR 53

Even with detours in place to navigate the closure, motorists should allow additional time when traveling through this area.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to slow down and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay map (https://smartway.tn.gov). Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.