BOP to conduct Board meeting/clemency hearings this month

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Board of Parole will conduct an administrative board meeting at 9 a.m. Sept. 18, and immediately followed by executive clemency hearings on Sept. 18-19 at James Robertson Parkway in the Davy Crockett Tower, located on the fourth floor in downtown Nashville.

The meeting and clemency hearings are open to the public and will be conducted in the Chairman Richard Montgomery Board Room. The schedule and times are as follows:

Day/Date Time (CT) Meeting/Hearing

Wednesday, Sept. 18 9 a.m. Administrative Board Meeting

9:45 a.m. Executive Clemency Hearings

Thursday, Sept. 19 9 a.m. Executive Clemency Hearings

Individuals interested in addressing the board at the administrative meeting should notify the Board via email at BOP.Webmail@tn.gov to be placed on the agenda by 12 p.m. Sept. 17.

The next administrative meeting is scheduled for January 22, 2025.

The Board of Parole is an independent seven-member board whose members are appointed by the Governor. The Board makes decisions about which eligible offenders will be granted parole and placed on community supervision for the remainder of their sentences. The Board also can revoke parole of those offenders who do not abide by the conditions of their supervision. In addition, the Board reviews applications for executive clemency and makes non-binding recommendations to the Governor.

###