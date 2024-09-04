Viaduct Project a Road Map for Workforce Development

Governor Kathy Hochul today highlighted the significant progress being made by the State Department of Transportation’s I-81 Viaduct Project to ensure that local residents in the City of Syracuse benefit from the economic opportunities presented by this historic project. In early 2022, the Federal Highway Administration published a notice in the Federal Register pertaining to the use of local hiring preferences on FHWA projects under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). The I-81 local hire initiative implemented by NYSDOT is one of the first such programs launched in the nation under the BIL and is already having a significant impact on the local community, so much so that FHWA recently published "A Road Map for Heavy Highway Construction Workforce Development" using the I-81 Viaduct Project as a roadmap for other states to follow. The initiative ensures residents living in the zip codes that make up the City of Syracuse and Onondaga Nation Territory are provided an opportunity to work on the project happening in their own backyard, guiding interested individuals through each step of the employment process, from connecting and training to placement and retainment. So far, 136 employees have been onboarded through the initiative and the goal is for each project contract to have at least 15 percent of its workforce represent locally hired workers. Today, contract one is at 13 percent, contract two is at 17 percent, and contract three is at 11 percent.

“The Local Hire Initiative is opening doors to a better future for Central New York residents and their families, and it’s only the beginning,” Governor Hochul said. “The I-81 Viaduct Project will create new opportunities for Syracuse and Central New York by reconnecting a city torn apart by the viaduct’s construction, and will ensure that members of the local community are a part of the project’s success.”

Jobseeker Intake Form

Construction is just getting underway on contract four of the I-81 Viaduct Project, which will build upon the success of the other three contracts, and it’s just been made easier for local residents to get their foot in the door thanks to a new online portal to the project website to facilitate the recruitment and training of local workers. The I-81 Viaduct Project Jobseeker Intake Form, which was created in partnership with the State Department of Labor, will streamline the hiring process and connect Central New Yorkers who are actively seeking employment on the multi-billion dollar project with workforce partners who are ready to train and employ them. Located on the I-81 Viaduct Project website, the form allows candidates to complete a short personal questionnaire, submit their information and wait for a call back. Local workforce partners collect the information, call the candidate, and begin determining next steps. Local residents of the City of Syracuse and the Onondaga Nation, who may have recently experienced economic hardship and/or barriers to employment and are interested in working on the I-81 Viaduct Project, are encouraged to go online and complete the jobseeker intake form. Already, more than 180 individuals have used the form since it was activated in July.

As part of the Local Hire Initiative, DOT and DOL have collaborated with employment groups – including Urban Jobs Task Force, Syracuse Build and Pathways to Apprenticeship, SUNY EOC, CenterState CEO, CNY Works, Central-Northern New York Building & Construction Trades Council, the City of Syracuse, Onondaga County, and the Onondaga Nation – to form the WorkSmartNYSyracuse Build Collaborative, which seeks to increase the number of individuals trained and hired on the project and provide the supportive services needed to successfully navigate a new career path. Contractors are also provided an incentive payment for the recruitment and retainment of Syracuse and Onondaga Nation residents.

Additionally, the Department of Labor has secured a $4.5 million grant that will allow CNY Works to hire an I-81 Workforce Advisor, who will function as the key service contact for jobseekers visiting NYSDOT’s Community Outreach Centers at Tucker Missionary Baptist Church and the Hills Building, along with job, training, and resource fairs. The workforce advisor will help to identify candidates and conduct comprehensive assessments to determine their job skills, develop individual employment plans and provide career guidance and placement assistance.

The I-81 Viaduct Project is part of Governor Hochul's unprecedented commitment to modernize New York State's infrastructure and invest in projects that reconnect communities by promoting equity, connectivity, and multi-modal transportation opportunities for communities across the state. The $33 billion NYSDOT Capital Plan adopted in 2022 helps fulfill the Governor's vision for a modern transportation system that serves New Yorkers across the state. The project will be funded with a mix of federal and state resources. The plan also includes more than $3 billion to reconnect communities from the Bronx to Buffalo, including the Kensington Expressway project in Buffalo, the Inner Loop project in Rochester, the I-81 Viaduct Project in Syracuse, the Livingston Avenue Bridge project in the Capital Region and the Hunts Point Access Improvement project in the South Bronx.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The community in Central New York has been clear, and we have listened – with the record level of infrastructure investment all boats must be lifted - so investing in the local workforce is the surest way to guarantee not only the success of the Interstate 81 Viaduct Project but also the long-term, generational economic health of the people who live in Syracuse and the entire community in the Central New York Region. Through our collaborative efforts with our many state and local partners under the groundbreaking, nationally-recognized Local Hire Initiative, we can truly ensure that the communities that have suffered the most from the viaduct’s construction share in the tremendous benefits that are coming from its removal.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “The I-81 Viaduct Project demonstrates the power of infrastructure investment to uplift Central New York communities. By partnering with the Department of Transportation, we're ensuring that the benefits of this historic project stay local. The new jobseeker intake form is a crucial tool connecting residents to meaningful employment, allowing them to contribute directly to the transformation of their own neighborhoods.”

Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt said, “President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is making historic investments in our Nation’s infrastructure—in New York and all across the country—to reconnect communities, improve safety, and provide better travel options that meet the needs of local residents and connect them to opportunities for decades to come. We are proud to invest in the success of this project that will create thousands of new construction jobs and drive transformational change for communities in and around Syracuse.”

First-ever Roundabout in the City of Syracuse

Major construction has been underway at the existing I-481/I-81 northern and southern interchanges (future I-81/Business Loop 81) for more than one year, with work on a third contract recently starting on Syracuse’s Northside and Inner Harbor. A fourth contract, which begins construction of the community grid on Syracuse’s Eastside, was awarded in July, and a fifth contract, which will begin construction of the southern portion of Business Loop 81 by the end of 2024, is anticipated to be awarded in the coming weeks.

Additionally, Governor Hochul announced that the city’s first-ever roundabout, which was constructed as part of the Viaduct Project, will open this week along East Brighton Avenue, enhancing safety and improving traffic flow for motorists exiting Interstate 481 southbound (future Interstate 81) and those entering I-81 northbound. Constructed as part of contract two, the new roundabout replaces the traffic signal at the intersection of East Brighton Avenue and the off-ramp from existing I-481 southbound (future Interstate 81). Located just north of the East Brighton Avenue bridge over I-481, the roundabout will efficiently carry traffic from I-481 southbound (future I-81) to East Brighton Avenue and also provide access from East Brighton Avenue to the current I-81 northbound. The roundabout will operate in a temporary alignment until work is completed on the new East Glen Avenue connection. The final alignment of the new roundabout will be in place by the end of 2025, complete with full pedestrian crossings, including rectangular rapid flashing beacons, pavement markings and directional signage.

Roundabouts are engineered to maximize safety and minimize congestion. They are safer, more sustainable and more efficient than traditional intersections. Crashes in roundabouts are less severe, resulting in fewer injuries and fatalities. Roundabouts also eliminate the need for electric-powered traffic signals. Check out this instructional video for tips on how to safely navigate a roundabout.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “Syracuse’s I-81 transformation is quickly becoming a national blueprint for how to reconnect communities while creating good-paying jobs hired locally. When I led the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law to passage, I did so with Syracuse as my north star, and I specifically included Local Hire provisions to make sure the historic federal funding it injected into projects like I-81 would directly benefit the surrounding community and create quality jobs and training that can support Central NY workers and their families. Now, with shovels in the ground and construction in full swing thanks to the historic federal funding I delivered, we are seeing hundreds of new workers get the training to enter union construction careers, and thousands being put to work bringing more opportunity to residents across the city. I pushed the Biden Administration to make Syracuse a national example for local hire’s impact on the area’s economy. With major projects like I-81 underway, game-changing investments like Micron on the horizon, and more federal funding coming to Syracuse than ever before, it is becoming clearer by the day that Syracuse’s future is brighter than ever.”

Senator Kirstin Gillibrand said, “I'm incredibly excited to see that significant progress has been made to ensure Syracuse-area residents are hired for the transformative I-81 Viaduct Project, which is the largest in NYSDOT’s history. The I-81 Viaduct Project will revitalize and reconnect Syracuse, and I am proud to have fought to secure the federal resources necessary to make this project a reality. Together, we are ensuring that we create local jobs as we rebuild Syracuse’s infrastructure.”

State Senator John W. Mannion said, “The reimagining of I-81 is more than just a transformative infrastructure effort - it's a once-in-a-generation opportunity to empower our local workforce. I’ve said since day one that this project must prioritize local labor, and I encourage Central New York job seekers to connect with opportunities through the new employment portal. I commend Governor Hochul, the Department of Transportation, and the Department of Labor for removing barriers to employment and investing in our regional economy.”

State Senator Rachel May said, “It’s fantastic to finally see shovels in the ground and the I-81 project underway. We must continue reinvesting in the community and ensuring that those affected by the viaduct benefit from the project’s high-quality jobs. The new online job portal is a significant step towards making available jobs and training more accessible, giving potential workers the opportunity and skills for a brighter future. Governor Hochul’s leadership has been instrumental throughout this transformation, and thanks to Commissioner Dominguez for her invaluable support.”

Assemblymember Pamela Hunter said, “The Interstate 81 Viaduct Project is not just an infrastructure project – it's a transformative opportunity for the people of Syracuse. Governor Hochul's commitment to prioritizing local hires ensures that our community directly benefits from this historic investment, even before the Community Grid is completed. The new online portal is a critical tool in connecting our workforce with the training and job opportunities they need to be a part of this project. I am proud to support this initiative, which empowers our residents and strengthens our local economy.”

Assemblymember William B. Magnarelli said, “Preparing the local workforce to participate in these projects is essential to making sure our community receives the maximum benefit of this project. The Local Hire Initiative assists us in connecting more easily with our local workforce and the opportunities the I-81 Viaduct Project presents.”

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said, “Our county and region are experiencing historic investment and growth creating thousands of new jobs and opportunities, but this growth and investment mean nothing unless we make sure that each and every member of our community can take advantage of these opportunities. Working with our fellow government partners, as well as the private sector, my administration has worked diligently to provide the necessary resources and support to engage and empower those in our community that are too often overlooked. This designation by the federal highway administration is proof that these collective efforts are working and making a real difference. Thank you to all our partners who helped and make this happen and I look forward to building on this success with future projects.”

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said, “Syracuse is showing the world how communities can rebuild public infrastructure and invest in their own residents. Under Governor Hochul's leadership, the New York State Department of Transportation has worked side-by-side with the City of Syracuse, the Urban Jobs Task Force, the Central-Northern New York Building and Construction Trades Council, CenterState CEO and other local partners to ensure the benefits of this historic project are felt right here in our neighborhoods, empowering residents with jobs, skills, and a shared stake in Syracuse’s future. I thank Governor Hochul, Commissioner Dominguez, Commissioner Reardon and our organized labor and community partners for their hard work in making Syracuse a national leader in local hiring progress. We've got a lot of work left to do, but we are heading in the right direction.”

Urban Jobs Task Force said, “What we are doing around local hire with the I-81 project is nothing short of remarkable. Our New York State Department of Transportation, supported by our New York State Department of Labor and the City of Syracuse, has spared no effort to ensure success of the 15% local hire goal. They've worked hand-in-hand with Urban Jobs Task Force every step of the way, treating the community as an equal partner in the development of this historic infrastructural investment. In true New York fashion, we are serving as a model for the rest of the nation right here in Syracuse. This is collaborative governance at its finest, and we couldn't be more proud of all the work that has gone into this immense initiative, and the lives that are being transformed as a result.”

SUNY EOC said, “The I-81 project's local hiring initiative, partnered with the Syracuse Educational Opportunity Center, opens doors that have long been closed to many in our community. It transforms a highway reconstruction into a pathway for economic empowerment, giving those who have historically been left behind a chance to build both our city's infrastructure and their own futures. This program doesn't just create jobs; it creates hope, breaking cycles of disadvantage and proving that with the right opportunities, everyone can contribute to and benefit from our city's growth.”

CenterState VP of Workforce Innovation Aimee Durfee said, “We are proud to work with so many Syracuse Build partners that have come together to advance the opportunities being driven by projects like I-81. The collaboration we are seeing across organizations is necessary to align systems and ensure these jobs are available to people who want to start a career in construction. It's critical that we continue to bring more Syracuse residents onto these significant community projects and ensure they have the skills necessary to be successful.”

Central-Northern New York Building & Construction Trades Council said, “The Local Hire component in the I - 81 viaduct replacement continues to provide jobs to Syracuse and CNY community residents, including pathways to building trades union apprenticeships. The Local Hire initiative, and its success, are a result of the efforts led by Gov. Hochul with New York State Department of Transportation, and New York State Department of Labor.”

Follow the I-81 Viaduct Project on Facebook, Instagram, and X or visit our the Viaduct Project website.

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit the DOT website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.