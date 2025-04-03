Transcript: Governor Hochul is on “The Beat With Ari Melber”

Earlier today, Governor Hochul was a guest on MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber.”

AUDIO: The Governor's remarks are available in audio form here.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Ari Melber, MSNBC: We turn now to someone leading one of the largest states in the country, the New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a prominent Democrat who recently explained that she views the tariffs as a reckless tax on hardworking New Yorkers and that this could risk tanking the economy. Thanks for being here, Governor.

Governor Hochul: Good to see you again.

Ari Melber, MSNBC: Absolutely. You do real work with real people. This is a real thing that you've warned will affect them. What's your response to these new tariffs tonight?

Governor Hochul: This is the largest tax increase in American history, nothing short of that. And a place like New York, I have the privilege of governing the 10th largest economy in the world.

I have Wall Street, I have rural farmers. I have the Walmart moms who are pushing that big shopping cart with the oversized toilet paper and paper towels and baby food – because I was that mom – who are now wondering, even at Walmart, are my prices going to go up? So this is cataclysmic. It is an earthquake, and we're going to feel the tremors for a long time.

I have to ask why. Who are we liberating? We're not liberating Wall Street. We're not liberating the senior couple who's watching their portfolio, their nest egg become scrambled. They've been saving their whole lives. Who are we helping here? We're hurting real people in our state and across this country.

Ari Melber, MSNBC: Yeah. And you know, in politics sometimes they say there are the show horses or the workhorses. You seem to have led New York as more of a workhorse saying, “Let's get down to business, let's get real economic opportunity.” Some people around the country, they hear New York, they think Times Square. But there's a lot more to it than that.

As you've argued and your Democratic colleague, Chuck Schumer was making the same point. That President Trump's tariffs will cost upstate New Yorkers $7 billion per year. He says it could hit this region harder than just about any place in the country. Do you agree and, and what can Democrats do about it?

Because unlike some other issues we've covered, there aren't legal arguments for the courts to come in and stop the tariffs. The president has this authority and he's just using it in a way that a lot of people say is dangerous.

Governor Hochul: Right. This is a pounding on upstate – and I'm from upstate. I'm the first governor from Buffalo since Grover Cleveland and we sit on the border with Canada. We have 450 miles of shared border with Canada. They're our largest trading partner.

The majority of our imported food comes from Canada. Buffalo – half of the Sabers game. I'm a hockey fan as well. They're Canadians. They buy Buffalo Bills season tickets. They buy theater tickets, they shop in our stores. It's going to affect the number of people already.

There's a decline of 20 percent of Canadians coming across the border to visit because they're angry. They're really pissed off about this, and they were our friends, but also the cost of doing business. I talked to one farmer yesterday who's devastated. He said, “You know what? This is gonna cost me more every single month for the extra shavings.”

They get the wood shavings for the stalls from Canada. They get their fertilizer from Canada. They get their steel and aluminum to repair fences and barns from Canada. He said, it's going to cost me, just for feed alone, $10,000 more a month.

Ari Melber, MSNBC: So can anything be done?

Governor Hochul: Well, I'll tell you what I'm working on in my budget as we speak. I have a plan to put $5,000 back in New Yorker's pockets. People have little kids, a tax credit for families, a middle class tax cut, the largest rate decrease in 70 years. I even have an inflation rebate.

We're putting $500 back in people's pockets because they paid so much more in sales tax. So I'm looking at this holistic – but here's what's gonna happen. I'm going to put $5,000 back in their pockets. The tariffs are gonna suck $6,000 out. So how are people supposed to get ahead? Yeah, we are fighting. We're doing our best, but I'm pleading with Washington. Keep your promise. You said on inauguration day, prices will go down. The opposite is happening. And why are we doing this?

Ari Melber, MSNBC: We heard – and in many ways the country heard – from Senator Cory Booker here over the past day and tonight, does he have the right idea looking for new or unusual measures to confront this Trump second term?

Governor Hochul: Yes. Yes. These challenging times call for creative solutions, and that's what I'm doing with my budget and speaking out, using my voice as someone who represents a population of 20 million. We are not just a blue state, we have many red parts. It is fascinating to me that the parts of our state that are being hit the hardest were the ones that voted for Donald Trump, those rural areas, Elise Stefanik’s district in the North Country. That's who I'm talking to.

So he's got to realize that, whether it's on Long Island, these people who supported him and voted for him, who are now gonna be hit, they're gonna be losing their jobs. I don't know who is supposed to benefit from this. These are real people who count on the president to keep his promises.

And I talked to them in diners and I went to grocery stores to talk about how expensive it is. I raised kids. I'm the first mom governor the state has ever seen. I know exactly what they're going through. I think about my parents' home, their first home was a trailer park. The people who never got out of that trailer park, they shop at Walmart, and if their prices go up 10 to 25 percent, they can't make it work.

So Democrats have to stand out and point to those people that we represent and say, “I'm speaking for them. You're hurting them. Those are my people. And you have to get through me to do that.”

Ari Melber, MSNBC: We've been talking about some things that I know you're passionate about. The budget you're working on upstate, we just talked about and of course confronting the president's tariffs.

Now I want to ask you about something you might not wanna talk about, but here we are on the news – and that is this New York City Mayor's race. All around the country, people tend to know the mayor of New York. Whether it's Rudy Giuliani or Eric Adams, who's had his recent controversies, and now someone that you are politically linked to – Andrew Cuomo is running, and this is someone who, at times, has been very prominent. People know his name.

But if you look at the record, there are a ton of questions, including of course, how he left office. Let's just remind folks a little bit about some of his record:

[...]

I know you want to focus on other things, but this is reality and he is running. Should he be Mayor of New York?

Governor Hochul: Here's my position. Despite what you may think coming out of Washington, we still live in a democracy. The voters will decide who the next mayor is just in a matter of months, and they have all the facts right before them. They'll evaluate the candidates, and I'm putting my faith in the very smart, engaged voters of this city to decide who my next partner will be, or if the existing partner will continue.

Ari Melber, MSNBC: Do you think he'd make a good partner?

Governor Hochul: Whoever it is, they better work with the governor. Because I have a lot of control over the city, and I can help in countless ways. I'm responsible in large part for a reduction in crime, working with NYPD and the mayor because I've brought so much more money to the table.

Ari Melber, MSNBC: But when you say look at the facts, sometimes people say that and it means go get informed. And other times it's what lawyers say in a closing argument. Look at the facts, which tell you that potentially the best thing for New York is not trying to have you two work together, given all that history and what I don't imagine is a close relationship right now, if I may.

Governor Hochul: It's not up to me. The voters will decide who the Mayor of New York is. I'm the governor. I have a lot of authority and involvement, but I also represent the 8.3 million people who call New York City home. I have their interests at heart and I'll always fight for the city as I have for the last three years.

Ari Melber, MSNBC: New York Governor Kathy Hochul on many topics tonight. Thank you for joining me.

Governor Hochul: Thank you.

Ari Melber, MSNBC: Really appreciate it.