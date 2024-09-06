24/7 Creative Agency is a finalist for Best Promotion / PR / Advertising Agency!

24/7 Creative Agency, is excited to be a finalist for Best Promotion / PR / Advertising Company by Furniture Today's Reader Rankings. 24/7 Creative Agency offers a wide range of marketing and publicity consulting services, for businesses large and small who are looking to define and express their unique marketing goals. 24/7 Creative Agency supports a wide range of clients including artists, authors, designers, non-profits, retailers, manufacturers, and a variety of other creatives to clearly define and express their unique marketing goals. Jeremy Taylor & Niels Kosman, co-owners of Palm Springs retailer PS HomeBoys LLC, have been a client of 24/7 Creative Agency for more than 3 years and look forward to many more years working together. Serena shares that her very first client, Award-winning interior designer Wendy Glaister, who has worked with her agency for 5-years, to achieve new heights in her publicity and recognition goals.

24/7 Creative Agency's finalist news is part of Furniture Today's Reader Rankings contest where the design & trade industries vote for their favorite companies.

It is truly an honor to be one of the companies being highlighted by Furniture Today and to have my small business be one of the companies who is a finalist is beyond my wildest dreams come true.” — Serena Martin, Founder & President of 24/7 Creative Agency

HIGH POINT, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multi-faceted marketing and consulting company, 24/7 Creative Agency , is thrilled to announce they are a finalist for Best Promotion / PR / Advertising Agency by Furniture Today’s 2024 Reader Rankings. Marketing Maven, Serena Martin , founder and president of 24/7 Creative Agency shared, “I couldn't be more excited to share that my boutique agency is a finalist for Best Promotion / PR / Advertising Company among so many other incredible candidates and agencies.”Having established her marketing and consulting business, 24/7 Creative Agency, in 2019, when Serena took on her very first contract client. This couragous endeavor into owning her own business and diving into entrepreneurship came after 15 successful years running the marketing departments for national home furnishings & decor brands and as a natural expansion of her work in marketing.A master at her craft, Serena is best known for her incredible warmth, an undeniable passion and for her ability to offer innovative and creative ways to promote a wide a range of businesses. Cumulating Serena’s experience, she combines her considerable expertise working in wholesale manufacturing, and in working in the interior design industry with her vast knowledge in markeing and publicity. Delivering endless marketing strategies to a wide range of clients, it is no surprise that her small business has grown exponentially over its five-year period to become the full-service marketing and consulting agency it is today.Jeremy Taylor & Niels Kosman, co-owners of Palm Springs retailer PS HomeBoys & co-producers of Pride Under The Pines Pride Festival share a testimonial about working with 24/7 Creative Agency, "We wholeheartedly recommend Serena Martin and 24/7 Creative Agency for her outstanding contributions to both our furniture & design showroom and a separate LGBTQ pride event we produce. Her exceptional writing skills and rapid response times have been instrumental in creating compelling press releases that not only showcased our furniture & design showroom, but also highlighted our involvement in a significant community event. Her deep understanding of both the furniture and design industry, as well as her sensitivity to the unique needs of the LGBTQ community, have ensured that our messages resonate with diverse audiences. Through our work, she has also brought our retail store and our event tremendous exposure and significantly boosted our traffic. We are profoundly grateful for her dedication, creativity, and expertise in elevating our brand's mission and continue working with her for many years to come.’’“It is truly an honor to be one of the companies being highlighted by Furniture Today's Reader Rankings. It is also thrilling that being a finalist for Best Promotion / PR / Advertising Agency was announced during my agency’s 5th year in business. I never imagined that embarking on the courageous journey of owning my own business and diving into entrepreneurship would be so rewarding and I would get to help so many businesses." Serena Martin commented.24/7 Creative Agency supports a wide range of clients including artists, authors, celebrities, designers, manufacturers, retailers, real estate professionals, non-profits and trade organizations. With a variety of marketing and publicity consulting services, 24/7 Creative Agency is known for enabling businesses large and small to clearly define and express their unique marketing goals. Through their support and by providing creative marketing solutions, their agency's expansive public relations network specializes in marketing and publicity strategies. In addition to working in licensing, producing large-scale events and conferences while also helping individuals and brands with range of a la carte options including content creation, social media, website design, events campaigns, and in developing original programming at trade markets across the country.“I share my immense gratitude, that after five years of running my boutique agency, my very first client is still with me to this day. With great pride, our agency continues to help Award-winning Interior Designer, Wendy Glaister reach new heights in her publicity and in the recognition of her design excellence!”Serena added that in just the first half of 2024, Wendy has been named as a finalist for HGTV's Designer of the Year for Best Outdoor Oasis and as a finalist for ARTS Awards, for Interior Designer of the Year. Wendy has also been awarded ASID ANDYZ Award for Best Outdoor Space, Best California Residential Design Firm by LUX Life, Best of 209, Gold Award, for Best Interior Design, Best of Houzz for Service & Design and NKBA’s Person of the Year - Praise Worthy Pick. Through her work together, Wendy was also recently named the very first North American Brand Ambassador for Zip Water.Another one of 24/7 Creative Agency’s success stories is their youngest client, Parker Heath, CEO & founder of lifestyle brand PAR KER made. Heath, who at only 25 years old, and in only 2-years of working with 24/7 Creative Agency, has landed multiple licensing collaborations covering a range of categories. Collaborations include wallcovering companies Wall Snobs and Ayara Home, and custom rug collection with Creative Accents. In addition to high-profile collaborations that feature Heath's original artwork on the insole of a VANS BMX Shoe, and an artwork collection that will be sold through retailer RH.Serena added, "I have been a huge fan of the Reader Rankings competition and have since it's inception and have had manufacturing clients be nominated, and even won awards...but to have my own small business be one of the companies who is being highlighted is beyond my wildest dreams come true." Furniture Today’s Reader Rankings , is an annual contest that asks the design and trade industries to vote on their favorite companies. This year's main categories include: Upholstery, Motion Furniture, Case Goods, Outdoor Furniture, Bedding, Home Accents and Lighting, Technology, Finance, Fabric and Softgoods, Service, Promotion and Marketing Companies, Buying Groups & Associations, Honorable Mentions, Logistics and Suppliers with a ton of other sub-categories. Companies are eligible to win no more than (2) times in each of the categories and (4) total wins across all categories based on the highest number of votes received. Vote for your favorite brands now through October 4, 2024 at 11:59 pm ET and the winners will be announced December 2024.How to Cast Your Vote - now through October 4!1. Visit Furniture Today's Voting site: https://www.furnituretoday.com/reader-rankings-2024 2. Select Main Category and Sub-category to Vote for your Favorite Companies-To Vote for 24/7 Creative Agency - select the Service, Promotion and Marketing Companies Category-Then scroll to Best Promotion / PR / Advertising Company and click the vote buttonAbout:24/7 Creative Agency is a full-service creative marketing agency that specializes in enabling small and large businesses with creative solutions to help them define, express, and craft their individual identity. Meticulously crafting their clients' every need to deliver unique brand marketing solutions and to elevate and expand their marketing for optimum business growth. Whether your company is looking to uplift your marketing, update your brand, and grow your audience - 24/7 Creative Agency can help you get there! View our servicesKnown for bringing an undeniable passion and enthusiastic approach to everything she does —her professional work history includes 15 + years specializing in marketing for the home furnishings and kitchen & bath industries, and includes one tech company, five trade manufacturers, three residential design firms, hospitality and casino design, large scale event & trade show production, photo styling, visual merchandising and B2B + B2C sales. In addition to her work history, Serena holds a BA in Interior Design from SFSU and has interior design expertise in both residential, commercial and hospitality design. Outside of her professional work she donates her time to volunteering within the design community and in the support of various trade organizations including Withit, ISFD, IFDA, IDS, and ASID.###

