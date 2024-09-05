Arc’teryx Unveils Largest Brand Flagship Store at 580 Broadway The ReBIRD Service Center is Arc’teryx’s largest global center for circularity, offering an extensive array of services to help customers maintain and extend the life of their gear. A-Frame Café, Arc'teryx's first in-store café in North America, a mountain-inspired refuge, designed for the city environment, offers a curated selection of beverages including Arc’tonics, specialty coffees, and teas.

NYC’s New Alpha Store Features an Expansive ReBIRD Service Center and In-Store ReGEAR™️ Collection

This new location is truly a hub for our community, a place for guests to engage with our pinnacle retail offering, build connections over coffee and share their love of the mountains.” — Delaney Schweitzer, Chief Commercial Officer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arc’teryx Equipment , the global design company specializing in technical high-performance outerwear and equipment, proudly announces the grand opening of its largest brand retail location to date at 580 Broadway in New York City. On September 6, 2024, the brand will celebrate the two-story, 14,164-square-foot store, representing the most complete expression of the Arc’teryx brand, with a dedicated focus on promoting circularity as the future of retail.As the cornerstone of Arc’teryx’s commitment to sustainability, the 580 Broadway flagship location features an entire floor devoted to ReBIRD ™️, the brand’s circularity platform. The ReBIRD Service Center is Arc’teryx’s largest global center for circularity, offering an extensive array of services to help customers maintain and extend the life of their gear."The Broadway store marks a significant milestone in our retail evolution." said Delaney Schweitzer, Chief Commercial Officer. "We are proud to offer a space where our community can explore both new and pre-loved products under one roof and access unparalleled product care and repair services to keep their gear performing at its best for years to come. Building on the success of our original SoHo location, this new location is truly a hub for our community, a place for guests to engage with our pinnacle retail offering, build connections over coffee and share their love of the mountains."Occupying the entire lower floor of the new 580 Broadway store, the ReBIRD Service Center is a hub of innovation and sustainability. Modeled after the ARC’One manufacturing facility near Vancouver, BC, the center offers a full suite of repair services, product education, and technical washing. With four full-time ReBIRD Repair Operators on site, guests can access everything from full zipper replacements to hardshell repanelling, as well as light repairs, washing, and waterproofing of used gear.This flagship location also marks the global debut of in-store ReGEAR shopping. Guests can explore a curated selection of pre-owned items, meticulously refurbished by Arc’teryx technicians to meet the brand’s high-performance standards. From limited-edition capsule collections to rare vintage designs and one-of-a-kind pieces, the ReGEAR collection offers a sustainable alternative to buying new, with each item embodying the durability and reliability expected from Arc’teryx gear."With our first-ever ReGEAR showroom, we've curated a hand-picked selection of professionally refurbished used gear, celebrating iconic past-season designs and colorways" said Dominique Showers, VP ReBIRD™. "The ReBIRD Service Center - our largest to date - offers a full suite of complex repair options to keep gear in play. Combined with our curated selection of refurbished and vintage gear, we hope this space will help to shift consumer mindsets toward custodianship of their gear."Arc’teryx is more than just a retail brand; it’s a community leader committed to environmental stewardship. The ReBIRD floor at 580 Broadway will host various community events, including workshops with local artists, upcycled art installations, and custom NYC heat press patches for guests. The space will also feature special promotions like Gore Wash Week and Trade-In programs, encouraging guests to keep their gear in play rather than purchasing new.The 580 Broadway store also introduces new features designed to enhance the guest experience. A dedicated theater zone will host storytelling sessions, brand films, and community events, providing an immersive experience that deepens the connection between the brand and its community. Additionally, the store will feature the debut of A-Frame Café, Arc'teryx's first in-store café in North America. This mountain-inspired refuge, designed for the city environment, offers a curated selection of beverages including Arc’tonics, specialty coffees, and teas. The menu also features mountain-inspired options such as Garuka Bars and Shār trail mix. In line with Arc’teryx’s commitment to sustainability, the cafe’s seating features cushions made from recycled Beta jackets, providing a distinctive and purposeful gathering place for visitors to relax and connect.The store's design reflects Arc’teryx’s commitment to modernity and sustainability, featuring exposed ornate pillars, technical lighting, and a neutral color palette. The ReGEAR area includes fitting rooms, assessment counters, and workbenches, all set against a backdrop of light tones and minimalistic treatments to highlight the unique ReGEAR pieces and ReBIRD tools and machines. For press images and additional information, please visit this link. Photographer credit: Jesse Liaw.For media inquiries, please contact media@arcteryx.com.Arc’teryx Broadway Address: 580 Broadway New York City, NY 10012About Arc’teryx: Arc’teryx is a Canadian company based in the Coast Mountains. Our design process is connected to the real world, focused on delivering durable, unrivaled performance. Our products are distributed through more than 2,400 retail locations worldwide. We are problem solvers, always evolving and searching for a better way to deliver resolved, minimalist designs. Good design that matters makes lives better.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.