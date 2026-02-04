Women’s Health Startup Cntrl+ Launches FDA-Cleared Bladder Support Device

We’ve built a straightforward way to access a practical and effective alternative to suffering in silence.” — Karen Brunet, founder of Cntrl+

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cntrl+ , an Ontario–based women’s health company, today announced the launch of its FDA-cleared, reusable vaginal support product designed to reduce symptoms of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and help women move with greater confidence and control.Cntrl+ is a prescription intravaginal product intended for women 18 and older experiencing mild to moderate SUI. Worn internally during daily movement or physical activity, the device provides gentle and flexible support to the bladder neck and urethra to help prevent leaks associated with exertion, coughing, laughing and lifting. It can be worn for up to 12 hours within a 24-hour period.“For too many years I personally battled stress urinary incontinence, so I understand first-hand how hard it is for women to ask for or receive support,” said Karen Brunet, founder of Cntrl+. “Cntrl+ allows women to reclaim the activities that bring joy to their lives - from running or jumping to laughing and dancing. We’ve built a straightforward way to access a practical and effective alternative to suffering in silence.”Stress urinary incontinence affects approximately one in three women, yet many existing solutions focus on managing leaks after they occur rather than preventing them. Cntrl+ was developed to offer a non-surgical, drug-free alternative that addresses the underlying mechanics of leakage while fitting seamlessly into everyday life.The device is made from a soft, FDA medical grade, BPA and latex-free material that does not absorb fluids and does not support microbial growth. Its flexible, contoured design allows for self-insertion and removal, and does not need to be removed to urinate. Cntrl+ is reusable and designed for use during movement and exercise."As a tech founder and former pro athlete & record holder, I’m always chasing innovation that actually lets you move without worry, and CNTRL+ doesn’t just 'support the pelvic floor,' it gives you the confidence to sprint, squat, or sneeze without a second thought,” remarked record-holding cyclist and elite athlete Angella Goran. “With a clever blend of science and swagger, this game-changing product keeps you focused on performance while driving the next generation of women’s health innovation”.Stress Urinary Incontinence is experienced by a range of women, from young athletes, to new mothers, women in peri-menopause and menopause and individuals born as female. Cntrl+ is designed to support anyone with female anatomy at all stages of their adult lives. The initial shipment of Cntrl+ offers three sizes, allowing users to choose the most comfortable fit. Replacements can be ordered in a preferred size.Unlike disposable pads and liners that absorb leaks, or rigid internal devices that may limit comfort or movement, Cntrl+ is designed to move with the body. Its flexibility, softness and ease of use distinguish it from traditional incontinence products and make it particularly well suited for active women.The product also addresses sustainability concerns in women’s health. Billions of single-use incontinence products are discarded annually. Cntrl+ was designed as a reusable option to reduce waste while delivering effective support.Cntrl+ is available, as of Feb. 3, 2026, via prescription that can be obtained from the Cntrl+ website via board certified doctors. For additional information, visit Cntrl+.About Cntrl+1 in 3 women deal with bladder leaks. Most aren’t talking about it, but we are now. Cntrl+ is an FDA cleared, reusable bladder support that says “not today, leaks.” It’s soft, flexible, and worn like a tampon or menstrual cup, but instead of absorbing leaks, it stops them cold. Cntrl+ was developed in partnership with leading medical professionals who specialize in obstetrics, gynecology and urogynecology. Cntrl+ is like a internal sports bra for your pelvic floor. Supportive. Reusable. Comfy enough to forget it’s even there. And since it’s not ending up in a landfill every day, the planet thanks you too.

