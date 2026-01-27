LifeStraw Launches Handblown Go Series Glass Water Filter Bottle

LifeStraw's newest product - Go Glass Water Filter Bottle

LifeStraw announces first ever glass water bottle. Filtration offers cleaner, safer and better tasting water in a stylish new bottle.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeStraw Launches Handblown Go Series Glass Water Filter BottleA thoughtfully designed glass water bottle delivering safe, better tasting hydration every dayLifeStraw, a public health B Corp and Climate Neutral Certified brand on a mission to provide equitable access to safe drinking water, today announced the launch of the LifeStraw Go Series Glass Water Filter Bottle. Designed with handblown glass and paired with LifeStraw’s evidence-backed two stage filtration, the bottle brings together refined materials, considered details, and trusted water safety in a reusable form built for everyday life.The 20 ounce LifeStrawGo Series Glass bottle is designed to support daily hydration at home, at work, and on the go. Its glass body offers a premium look and feel while helping preserve the natural taste of water, and the integrated filtration system removes bacteria, parasites, microplastics, chlorine, and other common tap water contaminants. The result is safe, great tasting water from everyday refill sources, with confidence in every sip.Thoughtful design details include a leak resistant mouthpiece, an easy carry handle, and a soft touch silicone sleeve that protects the glass and enhances grip. A clear window in the sleeve allows users to track hydration throughout the day, while the slim profile fits most standard car cup holders, making it well suited for commuting and daily routines.“We believe sustainability starts with products people want to keep,” said Alison Hill, CEO of LifeStraw. “The LifeStraw Go Series Glass pairs beautiful design with proven filtration so people can access safe water every day while reducing reliance on single use plastic.”At the core of the bottle is LifeStraw’s advanced filtration technology, which is independently tested to meet drinking water standards. The membrane microfilter removes bacteria including E. coli and Salmonella, parasites, microplastics, and cloudiness, while the carbon filter reduces chlorine, odors, and organic chemical matter to improve taste. The microfilter lasts up to 1,000 gallons, while the carbon filter lasts up to 26 gallons, minimizing replacement frequency and overall waste.Each Go Series Glass bottle also supports LifeStraw’s global impact programs. Through the brand’s Give Back initiative, one product purchased provides one child with access to safe drinking water for an entire year.The LifeStraw Go Series Glass Water Filter Bottle is available now at lifestraw.com for $59.95.About LifeStrawLifeStraw believes everyone deserves equitable access to safe drinking water. With humanitarian roots, the company began over 25 years ago with the creation of its Guinea worm filter, which has been instrumental in the near-eradication of Guinea worm disease. Today, LifeStraw is a Climate Neutral certified B Corp designing beautiful, simple and functional products to provide people with the highest protection from unsafe water, no matter where they live or where they source their water. LifeStraw products are used in more than 64 countries by schools, clinics, outdoor enthusiasts, adventure travelers, and households. They are regularly deployed to support communities impacted by emergencies or natural disasters requiring potable water. LifeStraw's innovative water filtration technology is rigorously tested by independent laboratories and leveraged across some of the harshest environments around the world. For every product purchased, a school child in need receives safe water for a year. LifeStraw's water filtration options are sold in retail stores in North America and Europe and online at www.lifestraw.com . Follow LifeStraw on Instagram and TikTok at @LifeStraw.

