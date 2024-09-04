SSP Strengthens Warfighting Foundations, Cultivates Get Real Get Better Mindset for SSGN Sailors during Revamped AWS Session

In true Get Real Get Better (GRGB) mindset, the uniformed and civilian team of Clarke and Stephen Buchanan, a Navy civilian and the branch engineer for SSP’s SSGN Strike Program, collaborated to institute an overhaul to the day-long AWS session. The revamped forum—hosted Wednesday at Strategic Weapons Facility (SWFLANT) on Sub Base Kings Bay—gave SSGN sailors a refreshed opportunity to share post-deployment lessons learned; discuss challenges; and interface directly with industry partners, technical experts, and other fleet sailors in a more collaborative way.

Sailors from Blue and Gold crews aboard USS Florida (SSGN 728) and USS Georgia (SSGN 729) attended the session and had the opportunity to speak directly to the technical experts from SSP—much different from the presentation-heavy format AWS followed in the past.

“I think it is a crucial part of being an operator to understand the things you are being asked to operate,” said Clarke, highlighting the value of how programs like the AWS session can help sailors with procedural compliance and to develop a depth of knowledge about the equipment they are operating.

“We want to make sure we give them [the sailor] the tools they need to successfully do their jobs,” Clarke said.

SSP—the command with cradle-to-grave responsibility for the nation’s sea-based nuclear deterrent—also manages the AWS program for the nation’s four SSGNs.

As these four boats begin reaching their last development cycle—and also inch closer to their hull’s end of life—Clarke and Buchanan took a hard look at the procedures SSP provides sailors in the fleet with a goal of using the Sailors’ real-time feedback from the tactical and operational level to institute changes.

“One of the agenda items gave fleet sailors the opportunity to brief out fleet issues to each other and share common lessons learned,” explained Buchanan.

“What we are doing from the SSP perspective is taking notes on action items from the technical perspective from which we can develop solutions and fixes. …we want fleet sailor’s voices to be heard since they are the weapon system operators.”

The Missile Technology submariner rating and training is managed by SSP, and SSGN sailors are at the pinnacle of naval integrated and all-domain warfare. SSGN submarines, with their unique capabilities, are providing regional maritime security and stability on a global scale. The ships represent more than half of the submarine force's conventional vertical launch payload and are capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles.

Missile Technician First Class Aaron Akin—a USS George (Blue) crew member—noted the session’s collaborative environment offered greater opportunity to share experiences with the cohort.

“Knowledge is better shared among peers… [and] the benefit of discussing common lessons learned allows for freer and more rapid dissemination of information,” Akin said.



“You can share tips and tricks that did and didn’t work for you, and with Florida just getting back, they have a lot they can share with the Georgia crews.”

The 727 day deployment of USS Florida and the recent deployment of USS Georgia (SSGN 729) to the Central Command region—given escalating tensions in the Middle East—drive home the need for America’s Warfighting Navy to equip its people with the right skills, tools, training, and mindset to operate the platforms and successfully execute each mission.

“It [AWS session reformat] provides that instant feedback between the user and the contractor on this weapons system,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kyle Milden, the weapons officer for Submarine Squadron 16 and the former weapons officer aboard USS Florida.

“This gives us an advantage to close the loop on any challenges the operators are experiencing, which improves the overall quality on the AWS system.”

Milden explained that as a weapons officer, it is critical for his operators to be able to see and understand the AWS and the alerts—and to provide him with rapid information when a response is needed. Though SSP’s mission is program-management focused, the command has a dedicated fleet liaison within

its Operations, Evaluations, and Training Branch (SP205) whose job is to form connective tissue between the highly technical side of SSP’s mission and the warfighter’s operational readiness needs at sea. Milden explained he is able to take messages or feedback from the Missile Technicians to the fleet

liaison and get the technical expertise he needs to communicate fixes back to his sailors.

“We can’t do what we do without SSP’s and SWFLANT’s support,” said Milden.

“They keep us [pointed in the] right direction and also ensuring the AWS gets the critical updates it needs.”

Every SSGN sailor that stays in the MT rating eventually serves aboard the nation’s Ballistic Missile Submarines responsible for the Navy’s sea-based strategic deterrence.



“We want to positively impact the sailor mindset with a culture of excellence that will allow them to be successful practitioners of their craft long into their career.”



Fire Control Technician (FT) Second Class David Bagby is a USS Georgia (Blue) crew member who participated in the revamped AWS session. As an FT, Bagby’s job is to maintain and operate advanced electronic equipment for the missile system. Bagby has served on an SSGN and an SSBN. He said the change in format for this session was more beneficial to the sailor’s need for real-time, up-to-date information.

