New Blog Published: Maximizing Equipment ROI Through Preventive Maintenance and Beyond

Your heavy equipment represents a huge capital expenditure for your business. Whether it's excavators, dozers, loaders, or any other heavy machinery...

We see a lot of unnecessary wear from operators being rough on controls or not following best practices for that particular mode.” — Dutch Diebert, Southeastern Equipment’s PSSR Manager

CAMBRIDGE, OH, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’re excited to announce the release of our latest blog, "Maximizing EquipmentYour heavy equipment represents a huge capital expenditure for your business. Whether it's excavators, dozers, loaders, or any other heavy machinery, you want to ensure you get a strong return on that investment over the life of the assets.

With the right preventive maintenance approach, smart usage strategies, repair practices, and lifecycle management, you can drastically extend the usable lifespan of your equipment.

5 Tips To Avoid Premature Wear & Tear On Equipment

We sat down with Dutch Diebert, Southeastern Equipment’s PSSR Manager who has spent over 10 years in the equipment industry. Diebert shared his top tips for extending service life and getting the highest return from your machinery investment.

1. Don't Wait on Repairs

"One of the biggest mistakes we see is delayed repairs," Diebert said. "If you know something's broken and you wait, that's when issues really compound." It's akin to ignoring a small drip from a leaky sink until it rots out floors and drywall. The same damaging escalation happens with equipment when repairs aren't made proactively. Diebert's advice? "Fix things while they're small and manageable." Catching issues early and making timely repairs is key to preventing more severe consequences down the road.

2. Use Proper Parts & Fluids

Using quality OEM parts, manufacturer-recommended filters, and fluids is critical for service work. "You can buy cheaper parts online, but when it fails, you're dealing with costly downtime on the machine that's making you money," Diebert warned.

3. Don’t Max Out Machine Usage

Using equipment within its stated load limits and according to the manufacturer's guidelines is paramount. "Nothing is made for 100% duty cycle all the time," Diebert noted. "You need a machine rated for the work you're doing, not one you're constantly pushing past its capabilities."

4. Spend Time Training Operators

Equally important is ensuring operators understand the intricacies of how to properly run the equipment. "We see a lot of unnecessary wear from operators being rough on controls or not following best practices for that particular model," said Diebert. He emphasized the importance of hands-on training, whether done in-house or through official certification courses.

5. Turn To Expert Technicians For Repairs

Similarly, having repairs done by skilled, qualified technicians — whether an in-house team or factory-trained specialists — ensures work is completed correctly. Schedule a service with our team today.

Simple Preventive Maintenance Pays Off

Owners looking for "quick wins" to extend equipment life should focus on preventive maintenance (PM) basics. Adhering to recommended service schedules by properly completing all listed inspections, changing fluids, and replacements provides compounding benefits over time. Daily checks like grease points, fluid levels, and tire pressures are simple tasks that shouldn't be overlooked either. Keeping equipment properly cleaned and free of built-up grime is also vital.

Here’s a quick checklist of recommended PM schedules that will yield compounding benefits over time:

Daily/Pre-Start:

Grease points

Fluid level checks

Tire pressure/wear inspections

Clear debris from intakes/components

Weekly:

Full equipment cleaning and detailing

Inspect for leaks, damage, and loose hardware

Monthly:

Air filter service

Lubricate chassis points

Quarterly:

Fluid analysis

Brake inspections

Annually:

All-system evaluation

Timing belt/coolant hose replacements (if applicable)

By properly completing listed inspections, fluid changes, filter replacements, and component services at the prescribed intervals, you'll prevent unnecessary wear and costly downtime.

Equipment Lifespan & Environmental Factors

For operators, rust prevention should be a high priority when it comes to equipment longevity. Corrosion can quickly degrade even late-model, low-hour machines, making them appear worn beyond their years. Combating rust requires:

Diligent cleaning routines to remove accumulated dirt and debris

Proactive application of high-quality undercoatings

Using rust-preventative sprays on exposed surfaces

While drier climates face fewer natural threats, allowing mud and dirt to accumulate can act as an abrasive and wreak havoc on components. The resulting damage from impacted debris highlights why something as simple as cleaning is often the #1 thing to do to keep equipment going strong in any environment.

Used vs. New Equipment ROI Factors

Buying used equipment can potentially maximize ROI if you know what to look for, but there are pros and cons to consider. Used machines come at a discounted price upfront, but maintenance/repair history is often unclear which could lead to inheriting unresolved issues.

When purchasing used, insist on detailed service records similar to a vehicle's Carfax report. Evidence of proper care like prescribed fluid services, authorized repairs using OEM parts, and light-duty use can provide reassurance that the machine was well-maintained. However, a vague or missing service history should be a red flag.

While buying new ensures a clean maintenance slate, the higher initial costs mean it takes longer to see ROI. But implementing proper care from day one allows you to maximize the machine's full productive lifespan.

Telematics

Telematics systems remotely monitor a machine's performance data, fault codes, location, idle time, and more. This allows for proactive diagnostics and adjustments based on the insights, avoiding surprise failures and downtime. Telematics empowers a shift from reactive repairs to predictive maintenance.



Maximize Your Equipment ROI For The Long Haul

The bottom line? "Taking a comprehensive approach to equipment care from purchase through retirement just makes good business sense," Diebert stated. "The upfront costs are dwarfed by the savings over an extended useful lifetime."

With proper preventive maintenance, care, and strategic technology upgrades like telematics and machine control, you can maximize your heavy equipment's return on investment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.