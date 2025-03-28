Midwest Transmission Proudly Announces Manufacturing of Premium Fuel and Oil Caps for Ford Diesel Engines

Midwest Transmission, a trusted leader in the automotive industry, is thrilled to announce the manufacturing of a new line of high-quality fuel and oil caps.

Midwest Transmission, a trusted leader in the automotive industry, is thrilled to announce the manufacturing of a new line of high-quality fuel and oil caps. Designed with precision and durability in mind, these components cater to the specific needs of Ford diesel engine owners, ensuring exceptional performance and reliability.

Ford Diesel Fuel Caps: Engineered for Excellence

MWFC1: Tailored for 2003–2007 Ford 6.0L diesel engines, this aluminum fuel filter cap replaces the top-side motor filter cap. It is crack-resistant and equipped with a port for a fuel pressure sensor gauge, offering enhanced monitoring capabilities.

MWFC2: Designed for 2008–2010 Ford 6.4L diesel engines, this versatile cap also fits the frame's 2003–2007 6.0L fuel cap. Manufactured from aluminum, it resists cracking and features a built-in port for a fuel pressure sensor gauge.

MWFC3: Perfect for 1999–2003 Ford 7.3L diesel engines, this durable aluminum cap is crack-resistant and can be machined to accommodate a fuel pressure sensor, adding flexibility and functionality.

Ford 6.0 Diesel Oil Caps: Built to Last

MWOC1: Compatible with 2003–2007 Ford 6.0L and 2008–2010 Ford 6.4L diesel engines, this robust aluminum oil cap resists cracking and includes a port for an oil temperature gauge, ensuring optimal engine monitoring.

Committed to supporting you at Midwest Transmission, we understand the challenges of navigating vehicle maintenance and the importance of reliable components. Our team is dedicated to helping customers identify and access the essential parts their vehicles require.

From the flywheel to the drive wheel, Midwest Transmission continues to stand by its motto, delivering comprehensive solutions and high-quality products. With our new manufactured fuel and oil caps for Ford diesel engines, we reinforce our commitment to excellence and innovation in the automotive industry.

Together, let's drive forward.

About Midwest Transmission:

Midwest Transmission, located in Zumbrota, MN, is an automotive refurbishing plant that focuses on transmissions, transfer cases, differentials, and clutch kits. With years of industry experience, Midwest Transmission is committed to offering clients superior-quality products and unparalleled technical assistance. Our technical assistance guarantees a seamless and hassle-free journey when looking for the perfect parts for their automobiles.

