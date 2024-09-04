ATLANTA - The State Board of Pardons and Paroles will conduct the monthly operational meeting on the campus of the University of North Georgia (UNG) on September 10, 2024. The public is invited to attend.

Parole Board Chairman David Herring says conducting the meeting outside of Atlanta will provide the agency with a number of opportunities.

“For a multitude of reasons, our Board believes that it is important to visit our communities when possible. Holding one of our public meetings at a location in Georgia, other than the usual meeting in Atlanta, will allow us to engage more of our citizens in the critical public safety work of the Board,” states Herring.

“We are always looking for new and innovative ways to engage the communities we serve. Being accessible to all Georgia citizens is a key factor in this mission, and events like this help achieve our goal,” added Herring.

Executive Director of the Parole Board, Chris Barnett, will provide an overview of the agency’s operations.

“From an operations standpoint, we seek to engage, educate, and encourage our community members to get involved in the parole process in Georgia. We want to ensure all interested parties understand the Board’s responsibilities, authority, and how the great work of the Board enhances public safety for all Georgians,” says Barnett.

The meeting will begin at 11 a.m., at the UNG Cottrell Center for Business, Technology, and Innovation located at 256 S. Chestatee Street, Dahlonega, Georgia 30533.

Offender cases are not discussed or considered during the Board’s operational meetings.

For more information, contact Steve Hayes at 404-657-9450 or [email protected].